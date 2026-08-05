When Bruce Blakeman became the Republican candidate for New York Governor after a much better-known contender dropped out, I was disappointed, as I thought he would be just another weak Republican candidate. I was wrong. He has turned out to be a strong candidate unafraid to speak the truth, as a recent article in the River Reporter, demonstrates.

Here are a few excerpts:

Nassau County Executive and Republican candidate for governor of New York Bruce Blakeman joined local Sullivan County lawmakers to speak out against a solar development on Thursday, July 30…

The planned solar development, which would span over 1,200 acres, would generate up to 200 megawatts and would also include a 100-megawatt battery storage facility. Residents have serious concerns about the environmental impact of the development, with some citing devastation to forests and farmland…

Blakeman took the opportunity to speak out against what he called the “green energy scam.”

“We’re going to talk about the green energy scam, that is Kathy Hochul’s scam on all the ratepayers in the state of New York,” he said.

The scam, according to Blakeman, is this: renewable energy mandates from the New York state government are driving up energy prices, and making New York State unaffordable for many people…

Blakeman also spoke out against the state’s offshore wind energy projects, which he lumped in with other renewable energy efforts as part of the “green energy scam,” saying that they don’t work, and that when they do work “[they] produce very little energy, add very little to the grid, and it’s very expensive,” Blakeman said…

In closing his remarks, Blakeman said that if elected, he would end these mandates.

“I’m up here with these good people because I want to pledge to them when I become governor, this is all going to change,” Blakeman said. “I am going to stop this…The green energy scam is over.”

Blakeman suggested that if New York wants affordable energy, the state should reverse its ban on fracking and harvest the natural gas deposits along the southern tier.

“The reality is that solar farms in upstate New York are not big energy producers,” Blakeman said. “On the southern tier of New York, we have one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, and yet Kathy Hochul won’t let us extract that natural gas, which is abundant, and it would increase the supply to bring our utility costs down. And I will cut your utility bills in half because I will extract that natural gas, and I will get rid of the green energy scam. And you won’t have to pay every month for a solar farm here in Forestburgh or any other place in New York State because it is a scam.”

Blakeman also said that while New York state prohibits fracking, it purchases and uses natural gas from states where fracking is allowed, like Pennsylvania.

“Here’s the real insanity of everything that I’ve been talking about for the last couple of minutes, Kathy Hochul won’t extract that natural gas from the southern tier of New York,” Blakeman said. “We’re losing that tax revenue. We’re losing that energy supply. We’re losing those jobs. But the worst thing about it, she’s buying that natural gas from Pennsylvania.”

When asked if Blakeman had concerns about the destruction of land to access natural gas deposits, he said that fracking rigs would not take up the same amount of land as solar farms, and that local communities want fracking, as opposed to solar developments.

“Natural gas is underground, so in most instances you won’t see anything,” Blakeman said. “And the difference is the people in the communities, the local communities in the southern tier, they want to extract natural gas because they need the economic development.”