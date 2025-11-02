Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

Editor's Note: The Fort Edward Solar Project, per Grok, is a “proposed 100-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic solar energy facility developed by Boralex, a Quebec-based renewable energy company, in the Town of Fort Edward, Washington County, New York, USA. The project spans approximately 750 acres.”

On October 27, 2025, Fort Edward Solar responded to the Issues Statement, Party Status Request, and Public Comments on a Draft Permit. Simultaneously, the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) staff filed a responsive brief to the Petition for Full Party Status submitted by the Grassland Bird Trust for this project. I previously described this project and published Gary Abraham’s explanation why ORES ignores local stakeholders. In conjunction with Gary Abraham, this post describes the ORES responses and confirms my worst-case fears.

Gary Abraham is a lawyer who has been more deeply involved in the renewable energy siting process than I have. He represented a citizen group under State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) before Article 10 in the Everpower case (Town of Allegany). He represented municipalities or citizen groups in Article 10 proceedings in the cases of Cassadaga (the first Article 10 proceeding), Lighthouse Wind, and Alle-Catt and the Horseshoe Solar matter (Town of Rush) until it transferred to Office of Renewable Energy Siting under Exec. L. 94-c.

The crux of the problem, in this case, is that the State never bothered to develop siting acceptability criteria to guide permitting decisions. Combined with the ORES monomaniacal focus on permitting renewable projects without consideration of local concerns, environmental protections developed over years are routinely ignored.

Fort Edward Solar Filings

In my previous posts on this topic I have argued that the Fort Edward, Washington Co., PSC No. 23-03023 project is a travesty of ORES environmental siting considerations. On October 27, 2025, Fort Edward Solar responded to the Issues Statement, Party Status Request, and Public Comments on Draft Permit.

Filings included the Fort Edward Solar cover letter with a memorandum prepared by WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultant responding to avian issues; a facility location map, their response to public comments, response to issue statements, and a couple of conservation easement documents. On the same day, ORES staff filed their Responsive Brief and Filing Letter.

Bird Habitats

The main issue with Fort Edward Solar is its location relative to grassland bird habitats. In my opinion, responsible solar siting would focus first on land that has the least ecological or agricultural value. As Abraham explains this is not the case:

The grassland bird habitat map (Figure 1) was submitted by my colleague Ben Wisniewski, representing the Grassland Bird Trust, Inc., showing that “the Project is proposed to inhabit a unique area of extreme importance to birds. The 1,828-acre project site (the ‘Project Site’) lies within the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (‘NYSDEC’) Washington County Grassland Bird Conservation Center (‘GBCC’). In addition, within the Washington County GBCC, the Washington County Grassland Wildlife Management Area (‘WMA’) serves as an anchor field for grassland birds.” Figure 1: Attachment B Grassland Wildlife Conservation Areas near Fort Edward Solar Project “The proposed Project Site surrounds the WMA and is situated within a recognized ecological area of critical importance for grassland birds . . .” Specifically, the WMA anchors the adjacent Audubon-designated Fort Edward Grasslands Important Bird Area (IBA), the NYNHP Raptor Winter Concentration Area, Grassland Bird Trust (GBT) properties, NYSDEC Grassland Wildlife Management Area, all areas known to be occupied by threatened and endangered bird species. That’s why these areas are protected locally. The map, submitted with the party application, shows that the proposed solar project surrounds these areas, sharing their property lines. That is, as Ben showed, the project location is “inconsistent with the numerous special conservation designations and initiatives already applicable to the Facility Site.” ORES Staff now says none of that matters.

Avian Memorandum

WSP USA prepared an analysis that addressed the issues raised by Grassland Bird Trust (GBT). The analysis addresses the following issues presented in the Fort Edward Solar Avian Impact and Mitigation Assessment prepared by GBT:

Value of Proposed Project Site for Grassland Birds

Impacts of Proposed Project on Grassland Birds

No Proof that Proposed Mitigation Provides a Net Conservation Benefit

Default Permit Conditions are Insufficient to Mitigate Impacts to Grassland birds in theWildlife Management Area (WMA)

I am not a biologist so I cannot opine upon the quality of the analysis. However, I am familiar with the process. Site surveys to determine which birds are in the area to be disturbed must be conducted. As far as I can tell there is agreement about the species in the area. Site surveys to determine current and future land use are also necessary and this is the controversial bit. There isn’t agreement about the value of agricultural fields used as pasture lands or hay production relative to the quality of native forests, shrubland, and wetlands when “analyzed on a terrestrial habitat quality level.”

Another aspect of the process is that developers can mitigate impacts within the areas disturbed by their project by obtaining protecting land nearby that has the habitat characteristics desired. GBT argued that Fort Edward Solar would need to conserve substantially more land in order to provide a net conservation benefit. The WAP USA analysis cited ORES regulation § 1100-6.4(o)(3)(ix) that reads as follows:

If the permittee proposes a NCBP [net conservation benefit plan] involving permittee-implemented grassland bird habitat conservation in lieu of payment of a mitigation fee pursuant to subparagraph (viii) of this paragraph, the required mitigation ratio shall be 0.4 acres of mitigation for every acre of occupied grassland bird breeding habitat determined to be taken and 0.2 acres of mitigation for every acre of occupied grassland bird wintering habitat determined to be taken.

The wetlands offset ratios specified by New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) guidelines are typically 2:1 or 3:1 or much greater than the ORES regulation. At the risk of stepping outside my expertise, it seems to me that the ecological values of wetlands are greater than grasslands so the mitigation offset ratio should be higher not lower.

Gary Abraham has extensive experience with environmental permitting. He points out that in DEC permitting processes these tradeoffs would be addressed in the permitting process. ORES simply ignores the tradeoffs and does not give parties a chance to present their side of the issue. Abraham explains the differences.

The potential for adverse impacts on protected birds (a “significant” issue) is clearly proven by this map (making it a “substantive” issue, i.e., “a reasonable person would require further inquiry”, 16 NYCRR § 1100-8.3(c)(2)). In its response to Ben’s petition for party status on behalf of GBT, ORES Staff issued a brief concluding that there is no reasonable basis to inquire further, and recommending that ORES reject GBT’s issue (which it will undoubtedly do).

I want to reiterate my belief that ORES has shortchanged DEC and other agency recommendations because ORES does not address tradeoffs. The politicians who wrote the law implementing ORES (the RAPID Act) did not write the regulations that are being applied here. The RAPID Act purpose is plainly to “ensur[e] the protection of the environment”. PSL Art. VIII, § 136. ORES simply failed to do that here. Abraham explains how this works.

Among other things, Staff says that the “NYSDEC Strategy for Grassland Bird Habitat Management and Conservation 2022-2027”, while in conflict with siting the project here, is not a required regulation, but rather a voluntary program. The Strategy (undoubtedly part of the state’s environmental policies) is thus magically not inconsistent with siting the project here (Staff says nothing in the Strategy “speaks to siting of the Facility in the proposed location”). The brief goes on to dismiss factual assertions that the project will adversely impact the other protected bird areas, including an Audubon’s Important Bird Area, despite the fact (acknowledged by Staff) that the project covers “15 percent of the IBA”. There is, according to Staff, no “authority that prohibits or limits siting of the Facility in this designated area.” But, that’s because ORES does not site renewable energy facilities. Developers do that and are not required to consider alternative sites. ORES simply permits sites that developers select. It is a misnomer to say ORES sites projects. It does not. –Staff adds that the intervenor party has not “demonstrated that impacts have not been sufficiently identified” in the application. But, that’s not the standard. The standard focuses on the potential for adverse impacts on the environment and whether, based on that potential, a reasonable person would want to know more about the impacts, not on legal prohibitions to renewable energy siting (which do not exist) which (as Staff argues) ought to preclude any further inquiry. ORES Staff says it will be sufficient if the applicant makes a payment to the Endangered and Threatened Species Mitigation Bank Fund. See 19 NYCRR § 900-10.2(f)(1). But the ORES regulations require Staff to consider impacts on “Audubon Important Bird Areas”. NYCRR § 900-10.2(g)(3). ORES says, for example, that a designated raptor wintering area, protecting endangered Short-Eared Owl and the threatened Northern Harrier, also located within the project area, is identified in the application which already acknowledges that the “wintering occupied habitat will be impacted”, but “the Office’s [ORES’s] Take Determination quantifies the impacts and therefore requires an NCBP [net conservation benefit plan],” which in turn allows the applicant obtain a taking permit by doing no more than making a payment to the state’s E&T Species Mitigation Bank Fund. Thus, because impacts on protected bird species are addressed in the application, there can be no significant issue. Therefore, there is no point to considering substantive proof on adverse impacts to the environment. This is how ORES circumvents the “substantive” and “significant” standard for adjudicating issues that it inherited from NYSDEC (where it was an opportunity for public participation).

Public Comment Response

One of the filings on October 27 was a response to public comments. I want to note just one example of the hypocrisy of the Fort Edward Solar developers. The first comment from Janice Teft stated:

I am writing with respect to the plan by Fort Edward Solar to build a more than 1,828 acre solar Facility in Ft. Edward NY. This project will cause great harm to grassland birds and endangered threatened raptors. It is the worst possible place for a solar facility. It’s time to stop taking land away from Wildlife in general. I enjoy going there, especially in the Winter, to see the Snowy Owls. It’s an Audubon designated Important bird area. The thought that this is even a possibly is so disturbing in so many ways. All conserved land should be located in the important bird area, not some random place in NY. And, the developer should work with the Grassland Bird Trust which has worked for over 15 years to protect this area. Thank you for consideration of my comments Janice Tefft

Here is the response of the developer:

The Applicant shares your commitment to environmental stewardship and has actively engaged with the appropriate regulatory agencies throughout the development of the project. Specifically, the Applicant has conducted consultations with the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES), the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). All documentation related to these consultations has been submitted and is publicly available within the official ORES docket for the Fort Edward Solar Project (Matter No. 23-03023). The Applicant has been diligent in following the permitting process outlined by the State of New York, including comprehensive environmental assessments, coordination with regulatory agencies, and the development of mitigation strategies to address potential impacts to protected species and habitats. In support of this effort, the Applicant continues to work closely with qualified consultants to ensure thorough evaluation of all project components and the application of best practices. The Applicant recognizes the ecological significance of the Fort Edward grasslands and understand the concerns regarding habitat loss and its potential effects on declining grassland bird populations. As such, the Applicant is committed to continue working with regulatory agencies, ORES, and stakeholders to develop mitigation measures that reflect the importance of this habitat.

This response has no substance; it simply reiterates that the developer followed the regulations and shows the environmental poverty of regulations. If Fort Edward Solar shared her commitment to environmental stewardship, then they would not have applied to build a solar facility on recognized ecological areas of critical importance. Presuming that there was no other place in the state for their development then they would have proposed to mitigate their impacts by protecting more critical habitat than the ORES minimum.

Discussion

I believe that the Climate Act net-zero transition plan will do more harm than good because of impacts on affordability, reliability and environment impacts. In my opinion, the Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul Administrations have politicized all the New York agencies. Speed in approving developers’ sites has eclipsed the purpose of siting, to balance the need for renewable energy sites with the serious environmental degradation they often cause.

Ultimately the problem is that the Hochul Administration has never defined acceptability criteria for such sites. The Climate Act and its progeny, the RAPID Act, have probably caused greater environmental degradation than it avoided. As shown here, because ORES is the final arbiter the DEC charged with protecting the environment has little leverage in the siting decisions.

In my opinion, responsible solar siting would focus development in areas that do not affect ecological areas of critical importance period. The WSP USA analysis incorporates every trick to minimize mitigation ratios. Because grasslands are an interim successional stage, they argue that were it not for their commitment to maintain the grasslands, then the land would be dominated by woody vegetation. So why doesn’t the developer build on land that is dominated by woody vegetation?

Conclusion

The ORES process ensures that renewable energy development causes more harm than good. It is long past time to reconsider a process that prioritizes building as much renewable energy capacity as possible as fast as possible without any siting criteria.

#ClimateAct #NewYork #FortEdwardSolar #EnergyPlan #Caiazza #Solar #GaryEdwards #ORES

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written nearly 600 articles about New York’s net-zero debacle.

