Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

[Editor’s Note: The following is a consolidated version of a fact-filled post that can be read in full at Rioger’s website.]

The Climate Act established a New York “Net Zero” target (85% reduction in GHG emissions and 15% offset of emissions) by 2050. Among its interim 2030 targets is a 70% renewable energy electricity mandate and 100% zero emissions electric generation in 2040.

Electric systems must be built around reliability during peak demand. One of my primary concerns with the Climate Act weather-reliant renewable energy mandates is correlated weather-dependent resource variability because the conditions that characterize the highest loads also have the weakest expected wind resource availability. That makes electric resource planning for reliability during the peak period especially challenging.

January and February Winter Weather

From January 23 to January 27, 2026, a very large and expansive winter storm caused deadly and catastrophic ice, snow, and cold impacts from Northern Mexico across the Southern and Eastern United States and into Canada. In New York total snow/sleet accumulation ranged from 8-13” near the coast and 12-17” across the interior. As the precipitation ended a glaze of freezing rain occurred. Following the storm there was a period of prolonged sub-freezing weather.

The relative average fuel mix energy provided over these ten days was nuclear 19%, hydro 14%, and fossil fuels 62% totaling 94% of the total

Figure 1: Hourly NYISO Realtime Fuel Mix (MW) January 24 to February 9, 2026

Table 1: Summary of Daily NYISO Realtime Fuel Data Mix (MWh) January 24 to February 9, 2026

These data do not show the contribution of wind and solar well. “Other Renewables” includes solar energy (394 MW of “front-of-the-meter solar”), energy storage resources (63 MW), methane, refuse, or wood. The methane, refuse and wood facilities show up as the relatively constant base in Figure 3. Assuming that the 63 MW of energy storage is too small to show up, that means that the utility-scale “front-of-the-meter” solar shows up as the daily green peaks.

The snow arrived in New York on the night of 24 January and continued through the next day. Note that utility solar was essentially zero on the 25th and did not return to the level of the 24th until February 2nd.

Figure 3: Hourly NYISO Realtime Fuel Mix Other Renewables and Wind January 24 to February 9, 2026

Load

NYISO documents are heavy on jargon. HB18 temperatures means the load‑weighted average New York Control Area temperature during hour beginning 18:00 (6–7 PM). “SCR/EDRP” refers to two reliability-based demand response programs: Special Case Resources (SCR) and the Emergency Demand Response Program (EDRP).

Table 1: NYCA Weather and Peak Load Statistics For January 23 to February 9, 2026. Source: Winter 2025-2026 Cold Weather Operations Presentation to NYISO Operations Committee March 19, 2025 ©Copyright NYISO 2026. All rights reserved.

Renewables vs. Load

The NYISO Winter 2025-2026 Cold Weather Operations summarizes the NYCA renewables and load for the January and February portions of the cold snap in Figures 6 and 7. Relative to the total load it is clear that wind and solar under performed during the event. By 25 January solar output was essentially zero and did not provide much support until 4 February.

Figure 6: NYCA Renewables vs. Load – January 23 – 31, 2026. Source: Winter 2025-2026 Cold Weather Operations Presentation to NYISO Operations Committee March 19, 2025 ©Copyright NYISO 2026. All rights reserved.

Figure 7: NYCA Renewables vs. Load – February 2 – 9, 2026. So urce: Winter 2025-2026 Cold Weather Operations Presentation to NYISO Operations Committee March 19, 2025 ©Copyright NYISO 2026. All rights reserved.

The observed lack of solar is an important result. It shows that when there was a large snowstorm, all the solar resources in New York produced virtually nothing to support the system when there were significant peak loads. Wind performed better but still was only a small component of the total generation.

It is impossible to resolve this by building more solar and wind because all New York weather-reliant generating resources ares correlated. One way to resolve this is to build energy storage but the amount of storage necessary is overwhelming. All the responsible projections for future energy resources that rely on solar and wind resources agree that a new dispatchable emissions-free resource (DEFR) is needed for these situations.

Conclusion

The results provided confirm my prior assertions that wind and solar fail to support the system when needed most.

Proponents of the Climate Act fail to recognize that electric systems must be built around reliability during peak demand and that this winter’s weather shows how risky the dependence on wind and solar will be without DEFR.

#ClimateAct #NewYork #Solar #Wind #Hearing #Caiazza #ElectricLoads

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 600 articles about New York’s net-zero debacle.

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