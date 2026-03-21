Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
2h

If reliable, dispatchable DEFRs are available to completely replace wind and solar output, the wind and solar are redundant and redundancy costs.

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