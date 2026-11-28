Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) released the final 2026 Reliability Needs Assessment (RNA) on November 17, 2026. It identifies three reliability needs: a statewide resource shortfall beginning in 2033, a New York City need beginning in 2032, and a Lower Hudson Valley need also beginning in 2032.

NYISO says meeting those needs will take at least 1,850 MW of new or retained dependable supply, plus the transmission to deliver it. In this post I compare the RNA with the reliability concerns I have raised here, and I ask whether it addresses the Climate Act’s 2040 zero-emissions mandate.

The Needs in Brief

According to the RNA the statewide shortfall starts at 225 MW in 2033 and grows to more than 1,850 MW by 2036. NYISO says this need “cannot be addressed with transmission solutions.” Its sensitivity analysis shows that removing every remaining internal transmission limit would add only about 75 to 125 MW of margin.

New York City is about 400 MW short for seven hours in summer 2032. By 2036 the summer shortfall is about 1,850 MW for 15 consecutive hours, and there is a winter shortfall of about 800 MW for 16 hours. The Lower Hudson Valley goes from about 130 MW for two hours in 2032 to about 1,950 MW for seven hours in 2036.

NYISO also warns that these figures are a floor. They assume capacity is available whenever it is needed, so the actual infrastructure required “will be greater than the reported value.”

The Drivers Are the Ones I Have Been Warning About

The four main drivers each match something I have written about.

An aging fleet. New York has the oldest generating fleet in the country. About 4.6 GW of today’s fossil fleet will be more than 70 years old by 2036, and about 77% of that is in New York City. The RNA assumes about 2,600 MW of nameplate capacity is unavailable by 2036.

Retirements required by law. The RNA assumes 1,471 MW of retirements, including 517 MW of New York Power Authority (NYPA) small gas plants after 2030. NYISO says that retirement, “driven by state law,” contributes materially to all three needs, even though those plants entered service in 2001 and meet all ambient air quality standards. The 608 MW Gowanus and Narrows peakers are being kept only temporarily, under reliability designations made because of the DEC Peaker Rule.

Large new loads. The base case includes about 2,700 MW of large loads, 1,700 MW of data centers and 1,000 MW of industrial facilities. Interconnection requests exceed 14,000 MW

Neighbors with less to spare. Neighboring regions face similar demand growth. Without contracted imports, the statewide shortfall would begin as early as 2028.

NYISO also notes that generator deactivations since the Climate Act passed have outpaced additions, leaving a 1.5 GW nameplate deficit. Many of the deactivated fossil plants provided dispatchable, multi-hour output.

Emergency operating procedures are becoming routine planning tools. They contribute about 3.5 days per year toward meeting reliability criteria in 2027, rising to about 21 days per year by 2036. NYISO says operators already used emergency actions “well in excess” of the projected 3.5 days in 2026. A system that leans on emergency procedures in normal planning has little left for the unexpected.

Nameplate Capacity Is Not Reliability

I have long argued that wind and solar should be counted at the reliability value they actually deliver, not at nameplate. The RNA appendices settle the point. Figure 96 shows what 500 MW of nameplate capacity of each resource type contributes in 2036:

The table makes several points.

Solar is worth very little. It provides 5% of nameplate for statewide adequacy and nothing in a New York City winter. NYISO says solar “has the least reliability value” because the summer peak comes in the evening and the winter peak comes at night.

Wind is not much better. Land-based wind provides 15% of nameplate statewide. Offshore wind, the centerpiece of the state’s New York City strategy, provides 25% statewide and 10% of nameplate in the summer locality margin.

Storage duration matters. An 8-hour battery provides 95% of its nameplate in perfect capacity, but a 4-hour battery provides only 55%. Batteries also help only “if charged.” Because the New York City need lasts up to 16 hours by 2036, NYISO warns that the long duration of need “could decrease the effectiveness of storage.”

Firm gas is the benchmark. A New York City gas plant with firm fuel delivers about 460 to 475 MW of every 500 MW in all three columns. Without firm fuel, its statewide value drops to 200 MW and its winter value to zero. Firm fuel alone adds 275 MW of equivalent perfect capacity. This connects to another of my concerns: NYISO assumes about 5,200 to 5,400 MW of gas generation without firm fuel is unavailable at the winter peak.

Transmission cannot close the statewide gap. It helps the constrained localities but adds nothing to statewide adequacy.

The scenario results agree. The Outlook Contract scenario adds about 700 MW of nameplate renewables, and the 2036 statewide margin improves only from −1,850 MW to −1,800 MW. The Climate Policy Advancement scenario adds roughly 3,000 MW of intermittent resources and 1,700 MW of batteries, yet the statewide margin falls to −3,300 MW by 2036. Its loss-of-load expectation is roughly two event-days per year against a standard of one day in ten years.

Faster retirements and higher electrification demand drive part of that result. Even so, building more renewables does not fix the shortfall. NYISO itself says new wind, solar and shorter-duration storage “currently lack the full range of capabilities needed to sustain essential grid services during extended stress events”.

Silence on the 2040 Mandate and DEFR

I wanted to know whether the RNA addresses the Climate Act requirement for a zero-emissions electric system by 2040. That includes the dispatchable emissions-free resources (DEFR) needed to back up wind and solar, and updated estimates of how much wind, solar and storage will be needed. It addresses none of these.

The RNA is a ten-year study under NYISO’s tariff, and it runs only through 2036. I found no mention of DEFR in the report or in Appendices A through H. In the appendices, 2040 appears only in the glossary definition of the Climate Act.

The closest the report comes to DEFR is one sentence in its market discussion. With “many conventional resources slated to retire due to emissions restrictions,” markets will need to attract “long-duration storage, hydrogen fueled generators, and other non-emitting, dispatchable technologies.” No resource is named, and no quantity, cost or schedule is given.

The RNA also gives no updated wind, solar or storage targets. Instead it reports the pipeline. The base case includes about 6,200 MW of additions, and about 4,700 MW more has completed interconnection studies. More than 27,000 MW of requests are in the interconnection queue.

One sensitivity does test a zero-emissions dispatchable resource. Adding 1 GW of nuclear in Zone C in 2036 cuts the Climate Policy scenario’s loss-of-load expectation from 1.869 to 0.909 event-days per year. That is a big improvement, but it is still nine times the reliability standard.

The agency responsible for reliability planning is therefore not testing the system the law requires. Meanwhile, the scenario that moves toward that system produces the worst results in the report.

Fossil Fuel Is One of the Options

NYISO does not say new fossil generation is required. It does say fossil is one realistic way to solve the problem. The report tests two illustrative combinations of solutions for 2036 :

New Resource and Transmission Combination. This path adds about 4,500 MW of projects that have completed interconnection, then about 15,500 MW from the Transition Cluster Study, then about 1,000 MW of non-firm transmission into New York City. NYISO says it “relies on a large set of non-firm projects becoming firm, beginning construction, and entering operation.”

Resource Retention Combination. This path retains or repowers the NYPA small plants, then retains or repowers equivalent capacity at Narrows and Gowanus, then repowers or mitigates about 2,250 MW of the oldest New York City units. NYISO says it “relies on a significant quantity of fossil-fuel generation remaining online or being repowered with equivalent fossil-fuel generation.”

The comparison is telling. The renewables path needs roughly 20,000 MW of nameplate capacity, much of it still speculative, plus new transmission. The retention path relies on plants that already exist or on modern replacements built at existing sites. Figure 96 explains the gap: 500 MW of firm gas does what several thousand MW of solar cannot.

Conclusion

The 2026 RNA confirms the problems I have been raising. New York has the oldest fleet in the country, state law forces retirements before replacements exist, and new large loads keep arriving.

The reliability needs begin in 2032 and 2033, years before the 2040 deadline, and the state still has no demonstrated dispatchable emissions-free resource. NYISO’s own numbers show that solar and wind deliver a small fraction of their nameplate when it matters, that storage depends on duration and on being charged, and that firm gas still sets the benchmark for dependable capacity.

The RNA does not say whether the 2040 mandate is feasible because it never tests it. That is a problem in itself. My recommendations:

Do not retire dependable capacity, including the NYPA small plants, until proven replacements are in service.

Count renewables at their reliability value, using numbers like those in Figure 96, not at nameplate.

Require a DEFR and 2040 analysis that identifies what fills a 16-hour winter gap, when it will be available, and what it will cost.

Treat the Climate Policy scenario as a warning, not an informational footnote.

#NewYork #Climate #Caiazza #EnergySecurity #Dispatchability #Reliability #Blackouts #EnergyCosts

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written almost 700 articles about New York’s net-zero debacle.

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