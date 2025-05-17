Can New York be saved from its Climate Act? I have to ask that question after stumbling across the minutes of the May 1 meeting of the New York State Energy Planning Board. This board, like all such entities, appears to exist for the sole purpose of saying there is one, but it's doing nothing. It’s a group of academics, bureaucrats, and politicians talking in circles about a topic which is, they know, almost totally under the control of Governor Kathy Hochul, who they’re all afraid to offend, New York state government operating akin to the mob meeting that famously took place in Apalachin, NY in 1957.

Reading the minutes, one has to focus on what's between the lines to get at any semblance of the truth. I’ve read the lengthy minutes, so you don’t have to do so, and here's what I noticed, starting with the Chair:

Doreen Harris, President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (“NYSERDA”), and Chair of the Energy Planning Board: [C]limate action priorities are being impacted by inflation, affordability concerns, higher interest rates, and energy prices. These concerns, coupled with changes to federal policy on tariffs, tax credits, funding, and staffing, are driving cost and volatility in the energy market and across all markets. These complexities are also affecting the federal budget reconciliation process, with impacts on the energy industry remaining unknown. Harris noted that the economic trends are global, with the S&P’s global clean energy transition index in decline due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and increased interest rates. Energy projects are being cancelled throughout the US, not just in New York. She noted that in the first 3 months of 2025, almost $8 billion in investments were lost nationally, with 16 new large-scale factories or projects, closed, cancelled or downsized… At the federal level, Chair Harris noted the continued monitoring of changing policies. She also noted that April 16, a memorandum was issued by the Secretary of the Interior to stop work on Empire Wind 1 until the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management can complete a further review of the project. The State is monitoring this issue closely and will provide updates as they become available.

Next up was Frank Ciampa, Program Manager for Energy Resilience and Emergency Preparedness at NYSERDA, who weaved ib and out with the following:

The major risks within the energy system sectors are natural hazards, physical threats, and cybersecurity threats or vulnerabilities. He also explained that there are cross-sector interdependencies for energy security, with liquid fuels and natural gas being the primary connections to electricity. The interdependencies on electricity include a wide swath of critical needs to protect the health, safety, and welfare of New Yorkers. Ciampa noted that New York’s energy system is part of a complex global supply network. New York is working to decarbonize energy use, while also managing intermittency and other issues related to the energy transition… Ciampa explained that the State’s emergency preparedness protocols strengthen the system by prioritizing preparedness to allow for effective emergency management, continuing to reinforce risk assessments to monitor and evaluate changes and focus on the needs of the day, coordination with industry, and the continued need for owners and operators to invest in system security to protect their assets… Commissioner Bray asked how much time, money or attention should be placed on resiliency versus redundancy, as well as the trade-offs between maintaining resiliency or having a fully backed-up network. Ciampa responded that the time frames matter the most. New York tries to address problems and bring systems back online within the first 72 hours of an emergency. Generally, that is feasible. He noted that this can be where the value of redundancy could be diminished due to ability to restore service quickly. Commissioner Bray then asked what he worries most about. Ciampa responded that the complexity of the system is his biggest concern, as there are many moving pieces which need to be addressed. Due to this complexity, it is critical to find solutions that work. He said to examine what the future in 2040 or 2050 will look like, we need to remember how the current energy system operates and the need to deliver energy where it is needed. He noted there is still heavy reliance on past operations.. Acting Commissioner Lefton then asked if the way our energy system works is presently resilient and what a resilient energy system would look like if we could redesign it today. Ciampa answered that a hybrid of what currently works, but also adding clean energy solutions implemented where appropriate would be best. He indicated that our system is resilient at present. He stated that the energy industry is responsive to making changes, as can be seen presently in biofuels and mixed fuel sources. He stated that transition is not fully getting rid of the old but moving to the new.

This was all followed by a panel discussion by five representatives of different constituencies:

The first panelist was Laurie Wheelock, Executive Director of the Public Utilities Law Project (PULP), which advocates for affordable utility services and the needs of utility consumers. Wheelock highlighted fundamental issues like application logistics, variations on income eligibility, awareness of available opportunities, and the importance of ensuring that households that electrify retain access to any bill assistance that they are eligible for. She also emphasized the importance of rate design. People are paying close attention to their energy bills… The next panelist was Jeff Perlman, the founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Bright Power, an energy and water management service for real estate owners, investors, and operators.. On the operational side, the need is for long term electric price certainty. He suggested that hybrid electrification is an effective option which lowers capital costs while hedging operating costs. This includes fully utilizing the existing electric infrastructure while having fossil fuel as back-up, including delivered fuels… He also suggested the PSC could consider bill subsidies to protect low-income tenants from rate increases… The next panelist was Zach Steinberg, Senior Vice President of the Real Estate Board of New York. He stated clearly that the Climate Act goals cannot be met without building decarbonization… He explained that office buildings are less reliant on on-site natural gas and tend to use electricity and [in New York City] delivered steam, which allows their emissions to come down more quickly than residential. The challenge there lies more with aligning owner and tenant priorities. In the residential sector, solutions are easier to scale, but the economics are challenging... Steinberg noted that decarbonization cannot be done without decarbonizing district steam. Without this, there will be greater reliance on electricity and strain on the grid… The next panelist was Randy Wolken of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY). MACNY directly operates in 26 counties, while partnering with other local and regional manufacturing organizations throughout the state. Wolken stated that the landscape for energy use has changed dramatically, with record demand in the manufacturing sector. This is requiring hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investments, all while reshoring of manufacturing is increasing. Wolken sees natural gas as necessary for the next 20 years, while adding to the energy infrastructure through installation at appropriate speed… He indicated that the multiplier affect from manufacturing is 5-7 jobs for each manufacturing job created in association with supply chain and support services. He recommends continuing advancing and upgrading skills through registered apprenticeships and job training programs. He concluded by stating that this is a time to rewrite New York’s manufacturing history, but to succeed the energy policy needs to right. The final panelist was Jordan Stutt, Senior Director of the Northeast for CalStart, which advances clean transportation. Transportation emissions are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United Stated and among the largest in New York. This sector has proven stubborn to reduce pollution. To make progress, there must be a both a reduction in vehicle miles traveled and decarbonization of vehicles. His presentation is focused on medium and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDV)… Chair Harris asked if the members had any questions.. Acting Commissioner Lefton asked Mr. Stutt for additional information on the growth of light duty EVs and if he expected declines in EV sales. Stutt responded that the 11% growth was from first quarter 2025 versus 2024, with significant growth from the first quarter of 2023 to 2024 - indicating a substantial increase over time. He believes that sales of EVs may drop somewhat, but the first quarter numbers provide optimism. Ms. Waldorf then asked Mr. Stutt about the substantial power draws for MHDV EV charging infrastructure and how California prepared for that… Commissioner Bray asked Wolken if there are programs in other states that we can replicate here. He answered that most states are struggling with how to get enough energy for new large energy users, as the infrastructure isn’t there. If we can get ahead, we can win in a variety of sectors. He wants to see more reliability, sustainability, and growth focus. Bray then posed the same question to Perlman and Steinberg on multifamily. Both indicated that places like California heavily subsidize multifamily electrification, which is critical for lower income housing. The need is to solve the underlying economic challenges so investments can be made. They also highlighted the need for grid transmission and distribution planning needs to be done proactively for both housing and transportation. Wolken also indicated that manufacturing growth may be able to provide additional funds for investment in these areas.

New York’s plan, in other words, is to muddle through. Every one of these speakers knows the Empire State cannot do without natural gas. They also know steam is created by natural gas, and the only affordable way to create electricity is via natural gas-fueled power plants.

It is undeniable, except that no one can say so boldly without running afoul of Kathy Hochul's climate virtue signaling and finding a horsew head in their bed. They know, too, the impacts all this will have on rates, and are saying the only way New Yorkers will get through is with subsidies, which will be counter-productive in the end.

The final evidence of the hopelessness of New York's Climate is that those charged with implementing it are looking to California for examples of how to do it. Could there be any worse place to imitate on energy policy? Hell, why not look at Germany or the UK? And, note New York hopes to attract new manufacturers by telling them they’ll have to help subsidize the electric rates of other New Yorkers? Yeah, that’ll work.

Face it, New York has painted itself into a corner with an ugly green pigment. Can it yet be saved? You decide.

