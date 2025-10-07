Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

Kris Martin
9m

Excellent piece. “…unlike the CLCPA, it is not based upon emotion.” Therein lies the problem. The Climate Act is mired in emotion, which—along with politics—has no place in managing NYS’s energy landscape. This is so spot-on; perfect has indeed become the enemy of good in NYS.

Jeff Chestnut
3h

Oh those pesky facts - getting in the way of the narrative. Energy can be very costly if you make a mistake and solar is the wrong technology in the backbone of the grid. Storage by capacitor systems is much more feasible than lithium batteries. So why do regulators and politicians make bad decisions - follow the lobbyists benefits and the cash. Elkenbigen presents an engineered approach to energy consumption and energy economics for an industrial facility. New York would be wise to take a few notes and learn from this facility.

