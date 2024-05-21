Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

Questions and Answers

The question and answer portion of the webinar was interesting.

The first question asked was “Is reliability a prerequisite for everything else or is it co-equal with our policy objectives?” I have heard suggestions from climate activists that policy objectives should be considered more than they are currently but anyone hoping to hear that there have been changes to protections in place to make sure that those policies don’t get ahead of reliability would have been disappointed in the answers.

Elizabeth Grisaru from the DPS made it clear that reliability comes first, that there are “off ramps” for the implementation schedule, and that the PSC will not let the zeal for meeting de-carbonization goals get out in front of reliability.

Yachi Lin from the NYISO emphasized the point that they are constantly evaluating reliability. The quarterly short term assessment of reliability and the longer term reliability needs assessment both address it. She admitted that we are going to have outages because the network is not built to be 100% risk-free or outage free. The alternative it “gold plating the system” which we cannot afford.

The NYISO resource adequacy process identifies risk factors and the timelines to develop the responses. Franey explained that the building component is the fastest but still takes years. The process has to determine what is needed and where before the planning permitting, and construction plans can be developed. Only when all that is done can construction begin but there are potential delays due to procurement and supply chain issues that also must be addressed.

Discussion

My impression of the speakers at this meeting is that they were desperately trying to make the point that the transmission challenges for the Climate Act mandates and schedule were impossible goals without actually saying that.

I believe that all the technical people who really understand the electric grid in the DPS, NYISO and the electric companies are being held hostage to the political narrative that “All is well.” That did not work out for Kevin Bacon in Animal House and it won’t work out here either.

The transmission challenges are different than the generation challenges. While it may not be necessary to develop and deploy a not yet commercially available technology like the generation sector to make this all work there still are inverter-based resource integration issues that need to be resolved. I have the utmost respect for the electric system engineers, but I fear that they will be hit by unanticipated combinations of conditions that they could not foresee. The result will be blackouts.

In my opinion the bigger problem is the scale of the transmission upgrades and additions needed. New York has already committed $6 billion to start “unbottling” renewable resources which is code in New York for Upstate utilities paying for support for New York City access to renewables.

New York also has plans for three major bulk transmission projects to get hydroelectric power from Quebec, another to collect the energy from part of Upstate to New York City, and the third to start the process of connecting the expected 9 GW of offshore wind into the grid. Nobody has admitted to the total costs.

The other New York problem that I suspect is common elsewhere is that the politicians who enacted these net-zero laws were more concerned with the optics of aspirational timelines and not the feasibility of those schedules.

A question about longer planning processes planning and deployment timing made the point that the NYISO resource adequacy process that identifies specific need for transmission development, New York’s de-regulated market process to propose, bid, and choose the development, and the project planning, permitting, and construction plans development which all need to be completed before construction can begin takes a lot of time. Reading between the lines all the speakers are highly skeptical that the artificial deadlines of the Climate Act can be achieved.

One final point not addressed in the webinar but certainly affecting the viability of New York’s energy transition goal is the decarbonization of heating and transportation. That is going to require a complete rewiring of the distribution network.

Conclusion

The magnitude, costs, and technical challenges of the generation and transmission electric grid transition ensure that that there is no question that New York will hit the Green Energy Wall.

The Hochul Administration has not provided a feasibility analysis that includes the expected costs, ensures that current reliability standards can be maintained, and documents the cumulative environmental impacts of the generation resources. Moreover, there is no proof the transmission and distribution deployments for the electric system will meet the 70% renewable energy mandate for 2030.

The fact that no jurisdiction anywhere has developed a system that depends on wind and solar as in the proposed New York system suggests that a proof-of-concept demonstration is appropriate.

PART I MAY BE FOUND HERE.

PART II MAY BE FOUND HERE.

#NewYork #ClimateAct #CLCPA #NationalGrid #Climate #Electrification #GreenWall

Share