Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

NYISO Presentation

NYISO Director of System Planning Yachi Lin talked about their plans to implement a clean and reliable grid. The following slide describes the NYISO planning process. There is a two-year cycle of reliability planning that includes quarterly checks on the status of the system. NYISO is constantly evaluating future reliability needs.

The following slide describes the generation system and the investments expected to be needed. Existing generating capacity is 37.4 GW, but an additional 20 GW must be in service in seven years to meet the 2030 goal. Note that the feasibility question has been studiously avoided by the state and the NYISO and utility companies have not overtly called the aspirational schedule out as impractical.

Lin explained that additional transmission is needed to meet the 2030 70% renewable energy goal. There are different areas of the state that do not have adequate transmission capabilities to move the solar and wind power out without curtailments. To address those needs the NYISO planning process is supporting “unprecedented expansion”.

One of the planning reports is the quarterly Short-Term Assessment of Reliability (STAR). Anyone interested in the status of the New York electric system would do well to listen to Lin’s explanation.

The following slide notes that last year’s second quarter report noted that there was a reliability deficit of 446 MW in the summer of 2025. The deficit was projected because of fossil unit deactivations. In response, NYISO opened a solicitation for market solutions or regulatory solutions. No feasible market solution was submitted so they had to go to Plan B.

To maintain reliability, NYISO had to resort to a regulatory solution. They designated two peaking generation plants as reliability needs and postponed their retirement for two years.

The NY Department of Environmental Conservation “Peaker Rule” incorporates this provision and there is a potential for an additional two-year extension. If the Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission project is delayed beyond 2026 the additional extension might be required.

The Comprehensive Reliability Planning (CRP) report incorporates changes associated with demand growth. In the following slide NYISO describes expected changes. As mentioned previously, fossil generator retirements and growth in demand are primary expected changes to the system. Part of the load demand shift changes the peak loads from summer to winter.

This is troublesome because the winter diurnal peak will occur when there is no solar. She also mentioned the dual-fuel units. Many New York generating units normally burn natural gas because it is cheaper but have the capability to switch to oil firing when natural gas is needed by residential consumers. The increased reliance on these units, which at the same time are targeted for retirement is a problem.

The CRP analysis also identified added risks. The addition of the Micron chip fab plant near Syracuse will add load equivalent to the total load of Vermont and New Hampshire. The New York Power Authority operates small natural gas plants in New York City that are supposed to be phased out by December 2030 due to political pressure. Lin had to make the obligatory gesture that climate changes to extreme weather was a risk.

Finally, the shift to a weather-dependent generating system means that reliability design criteria need to be revised to account for extreme weather conditions outside current planning horizons.

The next four slides summarize the challenges to meet the 2040 Climate Act mandate for a “zero-emissions” electric grid. The next slide repeats the points raised in the previous slide. Lin remarked that the year of the cross over from summer to winter peaking can only be guessed at this time. Depending on the trends in load it could be almost any time in the next decade. The 90/10 and 99/1 forecasts are probability estimates for the likelihood of extreme weather events.

The final bullet in the slide points out that there could be substantial load growth needed to provide reliability services. The NYISO includes a high load policy case that incorporates this possibility.

The next slide lists the challenges on the generation side. Lin makes the point that generation issues extend beyond simply evaluating the capacity needed to match the load projections. Wind, solar, and energy storage are inverter-based resources that require ancillary service support to make the transmissions system reliable. Weak-grid interconnection and common mode failures are issues that most people, including me, do not understand well.

The key point is that all the people that I know who understand these issues are worried but there has not been any wavering of the official political position that all is well. Consequently, the Scoping Plan outline produced by the Hochul Administration to guide the energy transition is incomplete. Lin makes the little recognized point that the Dispatchable Emissions Free Resources are not needed just for the long periods of low renewable resource availability but also to provide these ancillary services.

The next slide addresses DEFR specifically. I will not discuss this much because I covered the Department

The next slide addresses DEFR specifically. I will not discuss this much either because I already covered the Department of Public Service (DPS) two-day technical conference last December. It focused on characterization of the potential “gap” caused by low renewable energy resource availability over long periods of time. I mentioned but did not emphasize the importance of providing the “reliability attributes of retired synchronous generation”.

The focus of this webinar was on the transmission challenges as covered in the following slide. Lin explained that transmission expansion is required to get the diffuse wind and solar energy from where it is collected to where it is needed. The existing system is not adequate for this task.

The final slide in Lin’s presentation presented the planning process expected progress. There is an enormous amount of work underway, but the analysts have a big challenge dealing with changes in the development of resources.

As noted earlier, the 2026 expectation is that the Champlain Hudson Power Express project will be online. Even after years of development work the right of way is still not fully permitted and there are numerous examples of supply chain issues delaying other projects, so this may not occur. Clearly longer-term planning is subject to massive uncertainty.

National Grid Presentation Brad Franey Vice President Clean Energy Development explained how National Grid is addressing the need for transmission support. As he points out the utilities receive funding for their transmission and distribution (T&D) system investments from rate cases. Those rate cases are, in no small part, influenced by politics.

As a result, New York’s utility companies are held hostage and are not going to overtly challenge the political narrative that the Climate Act objectives can be achieved on schedules mandated by the law.

The following slide probably went through multiple iterations to achieve a description of plans that checks all the boxes for what the company thinks that the politicians want to hear.

In the remainder of his presentation he described specific projects that the utility is doing in its service territory. If you are interested in that information, check out my post that covers all the slides.

PART I MAY BE FOUND HERE.

#NewYork #ClimateAct #CLCPA #NationalGrid #Climate #Electrification #GreenWall

Share