Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

In order to meet the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act) mandates for a zero-emissions electric grid by 2040 a massive effort to deploy wind, solar, and energy storage resources and an enormous upgrade to the electric transmission system is needed. I have previously described issues associated with generating portion of this transition. This post summarizes the Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACENY) webinar “Grid Planning to Meet Climate Act Goals” that addressed the transmission challenges in a lot of detail.

I have followed the Climate Act since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and have written over 400 articles about New York’s net-zero transition. The opinions expressed in this post do not reflect the position of any of my previous employers or any other organization I have been associated with, these comments are mine alone.

Overview

The Climate Act established a New York “Net Zero” target (85% reduction in GHG emissions and 15% offset of emissions) by 2050. It includes an interim 2030 reduction target of a 40% reduction by 2030 and a requirement that all electricity generated be “zero-emissions” by 2040. The Climate Action Council (CAC) was responsible for preparing the Scoping Plan that outlined how to “achieve the State’s bold clean energy and climate agenda.”

In brief, that plan is to electrify everything possible using zero-emissions electricity. The Integration Analysis prepared by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and its consultants quantifies the impact of the electrification strategies. That material was used to develop the Draft Scoping Plan outline of strategies.

After a year-long review, the Scoping Plan was finalized at the end of 2022. In 2023 the Scoping Plan recommendations were supposed to be implemented through regulation, PSC orders, and legislation. Not surprisingly, the aspirational schedule of the Climate Act has proven to be more difficult to implement than planned and many aspects of the transition are falling behind.

ACENY Webinar

On April 11, 2024, the Alliance for Clean Energy New York (ACENY) hosted a webinar entitled “Grid Planning to Meet Climate Act Goals” that was recorded on a video. The webinar was moderated by Chris Casey, from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and featured speakers from the Department of Public Service (DPS), New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), and National Grid. This article describes each speaker’s presentation and provides links to sections of the video so that readers can follow the presentations.

Chris Casey, a lawyer from the NRDC opened the webinar with an overview. It was not surprising that his introduction ticked all the boxes. New York is on the “forefront of the transition to address the “impacts of destructive climate change”, increase access to “affordable” renewable energy, bolster “resilience against life-threatening extreme energy events”, all while “creating jobs and delivering substantial economic benefits”. Behind the rhetoric, however, reality lurks, and it does not look so grand. In the following sections I include slides and links to the section of the video that discusses the slide.

DPS Presentation

Elizabeth Grisaru (Senior Policy Advisor) from the DPS made the first presentation “Planning for Future Electric System Needs”. One of her main job responsibilities is transmission planning associated with the Climate Act transition. During her introduction she included a slide that illustrates the connections between generators and customers that were the focus of the webinar.

Since the inception of the Climate Act, DPS has begun several initiatives. These projects total $6 billion over and above what is needed to keep the system running. The investments are for both Climate Act needs and reliability issues. What was not included was the breakdown between the two needs or any estimate of how much more will be needed. Clearly many more investments will be required.

The transition to an electric system that depends upon diffuse wind and solar requires a significant upgrade to the transmission system. The PSC has a new “Coordinated Grid Planning Process” to address this issue. However, the first report will not be available until the fall of 2025. The Climate Act an interim 2030 electric grid target of 70% power from renewable sources by 2030 and a requirement that all electricity generated be “zero-emissions” by 2040. I have to say I don’t think the schedules match.

The DPS final slide addresses outstanding issues. On one hand existing sources of generation are being forced to retire while on the other hand electrification initiatives are increasing loads. Grisaru claimed that at the PSC “We all agree reliability is the most important thing we have to worry about”.

PartS II AND III Later Today!

#NewYork #ClimateAct #CLCPA #NationalGrid #Climate #Electrification #GreenWall

Share