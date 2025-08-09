Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

In 2022, Micron announced its plans to build the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States. Micron intends to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to construct a new chip fab plant in Clay, New York. This post describes my comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) filed for the facility. I recommended that the DEIS should include an option for a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) co-generating facility.

I am following developments at Micron because the facility is going to be built within five miles of my home.

Micron Chip Fab Facility

The description in the Environmental Assessment Form states:

Micron intends to invest approximately $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing campus in the Town of Clay on the approximately 1,400-acre White Pine Commerce Park. Micron intends to acquire the White Pine Commerce Park from the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA) and construct a campus for four (4) memory fabrication plants (also known as Fabs) on the site. Each Fab, and their related facilities, would take approximately three to five years to construct. Interior fit-out of each Fab would continue after the building is complete, resulting in continuous site activity over approximately 20 years. It is anticipated that the first two (2) Fabs would be complete within approximately 10 years, and the second two (2) Fabs would be complete approximately 10 years thereafter. Skilled trade labor will be employed throughout the 20-year period. Each Fab would occupy approximately 1.2 million square feet (sf) of land and contain approx. 600,000 sf of cleanroom space, 290,000 sf of clean room support space, and 250,000 sf of administrative space. Each set of two fabs would be supported by approx. 360,000 sf of central utility buildings, 200,000 sf of warehouse space, and 200,000 sf of product testing space housed in separate buildings.

I queried Perplexity AI for a description of energy use at the facility. The following describes the massive amount of energy required:

The Micron facility represents an unprecedented energy demand for Central New York. When fully operational with all four fabrication plants (fabs) completed by around 2043, the Clay complex will consume 16 billion kilowatt-hours (16,000 GWh) of electricity annually. The Micron facility will require 1.85 gigawatts of continuous power from the grid, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This around-the-clock operation is critical because semiconductor manufacturing cannot tolerate even brief power interruptions – any outage would cost Micron tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production and could take days or weeks to recover from.

Cogeneration Option

Earlier in the permitting process, both Richard Ellenbogen and I submittedcomments on the draft scoping plan suggesting that the environmental impact assessment include a CCGT co-generation option.

The OCIDA final response to comments document basically blew off our recommendation. The following represents the entire response. The responses were listed by number: Ellenbogen (24) and Caiazza (25) comments.Comment

3: Commenters suggest that the Draft Environmental Impact Statement should include an alternative to add a Combined Cycle generating plant on the Micron Property. (24, 25). Response: See Response to NYSDEC Comment 5.NYSDEC Comment 5: The DEIS should include a discussion of potential alternatives and mitigation that could reduce energy and fuel demands during construction and the long-term operation of the facility, including renewable energy sources. Response: The Scope has been revised to indicate that the DEIS will include a summary of other alternatives previously considered but determined not to be feasible, including an alternative that relies exclusively on alternative sources of energy (beyond use of renewable energy for purchased electricity). The DEIS will also assess the proposed use and conservation of energy (including provisions for renewable energy sources). The DEIS will include an evaluation of energy impacts from construction and long-term operation of the facility, along with potential mitigation of those impacts.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of a combined cycle generating plant in the DEIS. My comments explained why that is a mistake.

Comments

The supporting documentation for the DEIS included the July 2025 Micron Climate Leadership and Community Protection Analysis (CLCPA Analysis). This document explains how the project will comply with the Climate Act. Micron and New York State have committed to meeting 100% of the facility’s electricity needs through renewable energy sources.

Unfortunately, the commitment to source 100% of the facility’s electricity needs through renewable energy source is more consistent with Micron’s sustainability commitments than energy reality. The chip fab plant will not only require enormous amounts of electric energy but also firm capacity, stable voltage, and frequency in a narrow range. Providing electricity with those characteristics using renewable energy sources is an enormous challenge and failure risks viability of the facility.

I explained that while it is laudable that they intend to rely on renewable energy sources mandated by the Climate Act, reality is catching up to that fantasy. In May DPS finalized a biennial review of implementation document. They found that the implementation of the 2030 renewable energy goal is behind schedule and suggested the target could be reached by 2033 when factoring in load growth and contributions from offshore wind and distributed generation. They proposed to maintain the trajectory toward eventual achievement by increasing renewable energy solicitations.

The Biennial Report issued in July 2024 was based on an assessment of potential renewable energy deployments at a time when there was significant federal financial and regulatory support available from the Biden Administration. It is not currently clear at this time what, if any, support will be available from the Trump Administration, but there is no question that there will be significant change to renewable deployments. These uncertainties were not incorporated into the Order that accepted the Biennial Review. This makes the proposal to double down on renewable procurements unlikely to succeed.

There is another recent issue that results in additional unacknowledged uncertainty in Micron’s plans. A Perplexity AI response notes that Governor Hochul recently acknowledged that the Biennial Review findings mean that the current schedule is untenable and that there are significant cost impacts.

Proponents for clean energy are arguing that the CLCPA targets are legal mandates but there are heretofore unacknowledged legal safety valves. Public Service Law Section 66-P Establishment of a Renewable Energy Program is the law that implements the Climate Act renewable energy mandates. It includes provisions for bounds on implementation that can modify the obligations of the Climate Act. In my opinion, it is inevitable that political pressure is going to force reconsideration of the schedule and ambition of the Climate Act, and this law provides an excuse.

Recommendation

The current energy sourcing plan is to rely on the local utility (Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation (NMPC) doing business as National Grid) as the source of energy for the facility. My recommendation is based on the Independent Intervenor Statement in Opposition to the Joint Proposal(Opposition Statement) in the NMPC rate case. In that statement we described an alternate approach to provide electric power to Micron. The Opposition Statement projected the necessary renewable resources needed for Micron’s energy requirements in comparison to the alternative CCGT approach.

I recommended that the Final EIS include an option for a current generation Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) powerplant. A facility with a nameplate rating of 1.25 GW will provide equivalent output to the PSL 66-P renewable energy approach with the same or better reliability, but without the need for energy storage or ancillary support.

The chip fab manufacturing process requires process heat. It is not as energy efficient to use electricity from the grid to generate process heat as using on-site combustion that could be provided from the CCGT. On-site generation also eliminates transmission line loss. These efficiency benefits warrant consideration of this option.

The Opposition Statement also argued that if the CCGT facility is co-located with an agricultural park that uses the CO2 from the power plant to boost productivity, GHG emissions are reduced significantly. The fact that this option will be cheaper, more reliable, and provide better quality electricity makes this a viable option that should be considered in the DEIS.

Conclusion

There is growing evidence that the schedule and ambition of Public Service Law 66-P renewable energy program deployment cannot be achieved.

Micron’s commitment to meet 100% of the facility’s electricity needs through renewable energy sources is laudable, but indications are that it is not going to be available. The existence of safety valve provisions, the acknowledged program delays, and the current changes in Federal clean energy policies suggest that Micron must consider an alternative plan for sourcing its energy requirements.

If Micron is to truly lead, then they must advocate for options that will work. Blind adherence to a flawed net-zero transition plan will affect the viability of the plant. It is time to step up and offer a pragmatic solution that will work. The recommended CCGT approach with co-generation and agricultural park option fulfills that objective.

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 550 articles about New York’s net-zero transition.

