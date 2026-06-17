Our good buddy, Jim Willis, recently published a story about just how dysfunctional New York State wis hen it comes to energy policy. If you have a subscription (you should) you can find it here. The article includes an AI summary of a bankruptcy filing by Danskammer Energy that was essentially forced on the company by the state. To further explain the story behind the bankruptcy, I asked Perplexity to give me a short analysis and got this, which is really quite good:

New York’s use of its climate law and permitting power boxed Danskammer Energy into a corner, drove off its expansion project, and helped precipitate its Chapter 11 filing, while simultaneously tightening an already stressed power system in the lower Hudson Valley. This happened in no small part because regulators and political leaders aligned themselves with Earthjustice‑led advocacy campaigns that treated any new gas investment as illegitimate, regardless of grid‑reliability consequences. What Danskammer wanted to build Danskammer operates an aging gas‑fired “peaker” plant on the Hudson River in Newburgh, a strategic location roughly 70 miles north of New York City in the state’s Zone G load pocket. Beginning around 2018–2019, the company proposed replacing the old, infrequently used units with a new, more efficient combined‑cycle facility that would run more often, lower per‑megawatt‑hour emissions, and provide firm capacity as downstate nuclear and older fossil plants retired.

The new plant required a Title V air permit from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and separate approval from the state’s Article 10 Siting Board, both of which became battlegrounds over New York’s 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). Danskammer argued the project would backstop intermittent wind and solar, cut local pollution compared with the existing peaker, and support grid reliability as other plants closed. How the CLCPA was weaponized The CLCPA mandates economy‑wide greenhouse‑gas reductions of at least 85% by 2050 and deep increases in renewable and zero‑emission generation. DEC took the position that these targets allow it to deny permits for infrastructure deemed inconsistent with that trajectory, even if the statute itself does not spell out a bright‑line test for individual facilities. In October 2021, DEC denied Danskammer’s Title V air permit on the ground that the new gas plant would “impede attainment” of the CLCPA’s emissions‑reduction requirements, a novel theory celebrated by activists as a “precedent‑setting” use of climate law. Danskammer challenged DEC in administrative and judicial forums, arguing the agency had overstepped the statute and was effectively rewriting state energy policy through permitting denials. But a state administrative law judge and then a state court in Orange County upheld DEC’s authority to use the CLCPA as a veto against new gas plants, signaling that the legal deck was stacked against any fossil investment regardless of its efficiency or reliability value.

The NGO campaign and political pressure Throughout this process, Earthjustice and a coalition of environmental groups made killing the project a priority campaign. Acting on behalf of Sierra Club and Orange RAPP, Earthjustice litigated in the air‑permit proceeding, the Article 10 siting case, and state court, framing Danskammer as a “methane gas” threat that would emit nearly 2 million tons of carbon dioxide per year and lock in fossil dependence. These groups asserted that a combination of wind, solar, storage, efficiency, and demand‑response could meet Hudson Valley electricity needs instead, despite the absence of fully built‑out replacement resources and the very real constraints of weather‑dependent generation. Scenic Hudson and the “Stop Danskammer” coalition amplified this message for six years, turning the plant into a symbol in the broader fight to use the CLCPA to shut down or block gas infrastructure statewide. Their success in Danskammer and in a parallel case against NRG’s Astoria gas project signaled to regulators that the politically safe path was to side with NGOs and stretch the climate statute to its limits. Withdrawal, then bankruptcy Facing repeated setbacks, Danskammer first “paused” its challenge to DEC’s permit denial in 2023, asking the administrative law judge for a one‑year stay while it reconsidered whether to reapply or walk away. In June 2024—after six years of opposition—the company finally withdrew its application to build the new plant, effectively conceding that New York’s regulatory climate and the courts had made the project impossible. Two years later, with no path to modernization and its existing plant constrained, Danskammer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a result explicitly linked in industry reporting to New York’s refusal to grant necessary permits and its increasingly hostile stance toward gas‑fired generation. Observers noted that the company’s collapse followed a pattern in which state climate policy and DEC permitting are “officially bankrupting” conventional generators without credible replacement capacity on deck. Reliability risks New York chose to ignore The CLCPA does not repeal physics: New York still needs dispatchable capacity when the sun is down and the wind is weak, especially in constrained regions like the lower Hudson Valley and New York City. Yet DEC’s denial brushed aside industry warnings that eliminating or blocking modern gas facilities before firm clean resources exist could undermine reliability, instead trusting that future renewables and storage will materialize on schedule. Regulators and Earthjustice‑aligned advocates claimed clean‑energy alternatives could meet the region’s needs, but those alternatives remain largely aspirational at the scale and timing required. By helping to drive Danskammer into bankruptcy, New York signaled to investors that any gas project—even one pitched as a bridge resource—faces not just strict regulation but fundamental political hostility, raising the cost and risk of maintaining reliable power in the state.

New York’s actions have been nothing less than insane, of course, but Danskammer didn’t do itself any favors with this nonsense on its website:

An upgraded Danskammer is designed in anticipation of New York’s energy goals and will serve as a bridge to New York’s renewable energy future.

When will business leaders learn you can’t win against leftists by compromising? They only perceive weakness and move in for the kill. That’s precisely what’s happened here, and it has been the same, for example, with fracking, the previous effort to build the Constitution Pipeline, and ConEd’s attempt to provide more gas to meet demand. There is but one solution, and that is to fight, fight, fight, which is exactly what Millennium Pipeline did to successfully push back on the opposition.

#ClimateAct #Danskammer #NaturalGas #Energy #Electricity #NewYork #Bankruptcy #DEC

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