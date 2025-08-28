Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
1h

Roger, Nicely done!

Chris Wright has "thrown down the gauntlet". The "Red Team" has responded. Will the "Blue Team" debate, or just whine and sue?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture