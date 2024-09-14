We are fond of sharing videos from Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars and John Cadogan, both of whom are articulate and very funny in addressing the perils of EVs, but recently we came across another site that takes a more strictly factual approach. It’s called Highway Herald. One of their recent videos focuses on the problems of doing EVs in New York City, a place that culturally almost demands them for virtue signaling purposes. But, there are issues…lots of issues:

The narrator lacks the personality of Geoff and John Cadogan. Nonetheless, he delivers the facts. EVs are a really hard sell in rural areas where driving rather long distances is common and no one wants to be stuck in an EV that's running out of charge in a snowstorm. But, as this video demonstrates, they don’t make much sense in denser urban areas either.

#EVs #NewYorkCity #Cars #Autos #HighwayHerald

Share