If you want to understand Blue State thinking, what New York City has done to the Catskills, and what it is planning for them now, a proposal to turn the area into a green energy park of sorts provides a perfect illustration. It’s a tale of arrogance, green virtual signaling, and urban condescension toward exurban and rural neighbors.

By Z22 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=133273558

A group called the New York Energy Alliance has written some great material on what’s happened and what’s planned. The story begins with an engineering marvel from the last century: the New York City water system which involved the construction of several large reservoirs in the Catskills and an incredible tunnel system to get the water to the city. Numerous small towns, and homesteads were wiped out in the process, and the residents treated like so much dirt to be swept out of the way. It's all captured here in remarks by a city merchant association leader at the time:

“What we hope to do… is to prevent any increase of the population within the watershed, and, taking every precaution, meanwhile, wait until the present population dwindles to nothing,” said Hatch in 1915. “Our ultimate hope is to see the watershed absolutely free from human dwellings, for so long as people live there the water will be more or less polluted… There is only one thing to do: keep to, its lowest possible limit, the population within the watershed. That is the aim of my committee and we will oppose any effort to add one home or institution to the watershed territory.”

The idea was to avoid the necessity of financing and operating a water filtration system originally planned as part of the system, but it also reflected an all-too-typical attitude among the city folks: that they deserved to control upstate and employ it to their own benefit with no regard for the real owners and inhabitants of the Catskills, who were to viewed as chattel in their way.

The City has managed to avoid filtration a century later by buying up watershed land and by directly and, through the state, imposing land use restrictions on what they didn’t acquire, making it extremely costly and difficult to develop much of anything for the good of the local economy. But the day is now rapidly approaching when filtration can no longer be avoided, so what to do with all the land the City acquired to avoid development? Why, throw out the rules and create green energy parks, of course.

Another article by the New York Energy Alliance addresses that and here is a bit of it (emphasis added):

In the final months of his dual role as both New York City’s climate chief and commissioner Department of Environmental Protection, Rohit Aggarwala negotiated a new intergovernmental agreement with Delaware County that signaled a potential seismic shift for the city’s presence in the Catskills. Among other things, it contains language that says “if… protected property is owned by the City,” they have “the right to construct, maintain and operate… infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector by replacing fossil-fuel fired electricity with renewable energy and/or the storage thereof.” The agreement spells out that the city could clear up to 10 acres per parcel for renewables, and that the acreage limits are expandable across adjacent parcels with approval. With land swaps, parcels that were once frozen from development to protect water quality could potentially stitched together for larger projects. Critically, Aggarwala negotiated this language in the final weeks of the Eric Adams administration in New York City. Adams’ successor, Zohran Mamdani, has spent his short political career promoting a bill called the Build Public Renewables Act, which is a mandate for the New York Power Authority to build public solar and wind power plants across New York State, at a scale and feverish pace that has caused consternation in upstate communities.

While Albany is beginning to question the affordability and reliability assumptionsbehind the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), Mamdani’s transition team has doubled down on its logic, signaling a dogged commitment to reducing New York City’s emissions, regardless of cost or the grave warnings of the New York Independent System Operator. Mamdani’s rise, combined with the city’s expanding legal rights over watershed lands, creates the risk that the Catskills will increasingly be treated as a renewable energy plantation, in addition to its role as a natural water filter. The city owns more land in the Catskills than exists in the five boroughs combined, and a small fraction of that land could host gigawatts of intermittent renewables. That generation could be used to offset, on paper, the energy needs of a massive filtration plant the city is prepared to build once its Filtration Avoidance Determination inevitably collapses. Of course, a filtration plant would require actual 24/7 power, which at this time would come mainly from natural gas generation and imports. As Aggarwala warned in a June speech to the Delaware Board of Supervisors, the loss of the FAD will eventually “have significant implications for DEP’s role in your communities.” It is against this backdrop that Lisa Garcia was named the new commissioner of the Environmental Protection Agency on January 27. If Aggarwala was a technocrat who approached the watershed like an actuary managing risk, Garcia may be something else entirely: a prospector, arriving not to protect the land, but to extract moral return. She is a veteran of the Obama and Biden-era Environmental Protection Agencies, a former vice president at EarthJustice, and was a high-level editor at the environmental publication Grist. As she stated as an EPA official, her personal mission “expands beyond” mere air and water resources to focus on “tackling environmental justice [and] reducing climate-change impacts.” Garcia’s career has helped move environmental justice from an abstract concept to an enforceable, zip code-based system, where dollars, emissions and particulate matter are weighed against how different races of human beings have historically fared in America. She is credited with the 2014 launch of EJScreen, a federal mapping tool that uses 11 environmental and demographic indicators to decide which communities deserve “justice” and which are privileged. The tool was sunsetted early in the Trump administration, to Garcia’s dismay. “You can remove the data,” she said. “But that does not change the fact that climate change is impacting vulnerable communities.” Using a backup of the tool indicates that none of the watershed region is an environmental justice community, but much of New York City is. In 2023, New York State’s Climate Justice Working Group built upon the EJScreen framework with its Disadvantaged Community (DAC) criteria, identifying over 1,700 census tracks across the state based on 45 indicators, including energy burdens, pollution, climate risks and racial differences. These maps also show that Catskills watershed counties are largely outside of DAC designations, with only scattered pockets qualifying. On the other hand, NYC has high concentrations of DACs in the Bronx and Queens. Garcia said that her DEP’s decisions will be filtered through “equity and environmental justice,” but also through “finding efficiencies” so that “New Yorkers will not feel any squeeze.” For Delaware County and the rest of the watershed region, that could mean New York City will fight assessments, cut programs and turn its land into renewable energy assets, all to keep bills from rising for New York City’s residents. The Catskills, as a non-environmental justice community, would have to shoulder these impacts. The holy grail of New York environmental justice has been “Asthma Alley,” an infamous area of Queens that hosts peaker plants. Some of them were built in the early 2000s to address critical shortfalls in dispatchable electricity generation in New York City. The unwarranted closure of Indian Point turned those short-term band-aids into long-term pillars of New York’s energy supply. The environmental justice movement has long targeted these peaker plants as an existential threat to the health of New Yorkers… Their desired replacement for peaker plants is intermittent renewable energy like solar and wind, which is mandated by the CLCPA, financed by the BPRA, sited upstate by ORES, with the profit going to private developers. Weighed against the critical, 24/7 role that peaker plants have served in this winter’s extended cold snaps, this plan is severely questionable. But Garcia’s dogged commitment to environmental justice suggests an increased intensity in the relationship between New York City and the Catskills. If infrastructure projects are negotiated primarily by their ability to deliver benefits to disadvantaged communities, which are exclusively in New York City, the Catskills will suffer.

One cannot read the above without realizing nothing has changed in the attitude of New York City toward rural Upstate. It’s one of pure contempt. It will happliy sacrifice Catskill residents to its compulsion to be green. It will joyfully shift the costs of its foolishness onto upstaters to avoid burdening City residents. Environmental justice is a one-way street you see. There is none for you if you live in Delaware County.

Hat Tp: R. Nolan

#NewYork #NewYorkCity #Watershed #EnvironmentalJustice #Filtration

Share