Energy Security and Freedom

Mary Mc
2h

Moss Landing in CA has had multiple fires (6, I believe) and there was another huge one near San Diego. There was a big one in Scotland and three ships have sunk because of EV battery fires. They are a real problem.

melanie nivelt
1h

We have a developer attempting to put a BESS facility in our area. This would be by neighborhoods, schools, and major highways. These experiments should never be allowed to be built. Ever! Governor Whitmer of Michigan took away the local authority of planning commissions to regulate or say no to renewable energy facilities. We have no voice.

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
