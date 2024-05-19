Francis Menton wrote an excellent article at the Manhattan Contrarian the other day. It’s titled “The Green Energy Wall Can't Arrive Quickly Enough” and he makes these common sense observations, among others:

We are fast approaching something I have called the “Green Energy Wall.” The “Wall” consists of some combination of real-world obstacles, partly cost and partly physics, that will inevitably end the quest for emissions-free “net zero” electricity generation well before the goal of zero emissions is reached. I first identified the approaching Wall in this post in December 2021, and remarked that it was “gradually coming into focus” in this follow-up post in November 2023. Everyone who pays attention and is capable of doing basic arithmetic knows that the we are approaching this Wall, some jurisdictions much faster than others. (New York has voluntarily put itself in the front ranks.).

Hitting the Green Wall?

What we don’t know is how the hitting of the Wall will manifest itself: Widespread and frequent blackouts? Regular, enforced load-shedding brown-outs? Tripling or quadrupling of electricity prices? A political uprising as people realize that they have been duped by scammers claiming that an energy transition would be easy and cheap? Or perhaps it will be all of the above. Meanwhile, the years pass slowly. The impossibility of the situation we are digging into becomes more and more obvious, but so far there is no obvious crisis. Will it arrive in another year, or two? Or maybe five? Consider New York. Multiple statutes and regulations commit us to energy-transition mandates that simply will not be met. Among the fantasies are two major statutes passed in 2019, one for New York State (Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act), and the other for the City (Local Law 97); and vehicle emissions standards adopted in 2022 by New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

Menton illustrates the sheer impossibility of meeting New Yorkers’ self-imposed “energy transition” deadlines. He’s 100% correct in my view and I recommend reading the whole post. Notwithstanding this, methinks there is something important he misses. It is the nature of governing in the Empire State where nearly everything is all hat for purposes of daytime virtue signaling and the cattle are delivered later at night through the back gate few know about.

Let me illustrate by focusing just a bit on New York City’s Local Law 97, which Menton addresses as follows:

And then we have Local Law 97, supposedly mandating all large (25,000 square feet and up) residential buildings to convert to electric heat, mostly by 2030. This will represent an increase in the demand on the grid by something in the range of 30%. This at the same time as the natural gas plants are mandated to close, to be only partially replaced by some highly irregular offshore wind that will not fully replace the gas generation, let alone begin to supply the increased demand.

Once again, he’s on the money, but here are the relevant provisions of Local Law 97, which are found in the definitions (emphasis added):

COVERED BUILDING. The term “covered building” means, as it appears in the records of the department of finance, (i) a building that exceeds 25,000 gross square feet (2322.5 m2) or (ii) two or more buildings on the same tax lot that together exceed 50,000 gross square feet (4645 m2), or (iii) two or more buildings held in the condominium form of ownership that are governed by the same board of managers and that together exceed 50,000 gross square feet (4645 m2). Exceptions: 1. An industrial facility primarily used for the generation of electric power or steam. 2. Real property, not more than three stories, consisting of a series of attached, detached or semi-detached dwellings, for which ownership and the responsibility for maintenance of the HVAC systems and hot water heating systems is held by each individual dwelling unit owner, and with no HVAC system or hot water heating system in the series serving more than 25,000 gross square feet (2322.5 m2), as certified by a registered design professional to the department. 3. A city building. 4. A housing development or building on land owned by the New York city housing authority. 5. A rent regulated accommodation. 6. A building whose main use or dominant occupancy is classified as occupancy group A-3 religious house of worship. 7. Real property owned by a housing development fund company organized pursuant to the business corporation law and article eleven of the private housing finance law. 8. A building that participates in a project-based federal housing program.

So, as is plain to see, there are several ways to get around the the City’s green virtual signaling exercise. Moreover, the City’s seriousness about its standard is revealed in its failure to apply it to itself. And, throw some housing into any project or put everything into condominimum ownership and you’re home free.

This is all so, so typical of New York, where nothing is as it seems. Additionally, one needs to realize Local Laws in New York are simply regulations enacted and amended very easily under home rule. That is to say, when push comes to shove and the Green Energy Wall suddenly appears in front of the politically correct, Local Law 97 will be quietly amended in response to some developer or owner who promises to invest in the City and slip a few greenbacks to a councilman or two.

There is also another fact to consider and it is that blue states such as California and New York are all about passing laws and not so much about enforcing them. This goes hand in hand with the objective of the law in question, which is not to make an actual difference but, rather, to appear to be on the leading edge of progressivism. Once the law is passed, the governing body earns a headline in sycophant media outlets, and, after that, no one really cares.

None of this to say the Green Wall will not appear and much damage be done in the interim, but we know how it will go in the end. There will be quiet changes and if anyone happens to notice, the politicians will simply blame the beneficiaries and victims of their own foolishness.

