Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
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As a California transplant to Ohio, it's pretty cool to watch this kind of local control. I subscribe to the PUCO news letter, so I get all the dirt up front, clear an unbiased. So refreshing after California's bureaucracy nightmare.

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