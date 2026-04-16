Alexandra Fasulo has put out another excellent video on the Flat Creek Solar project being pushed into the Amish community that resides in Montgomery County, New York. It is a humongous project and the approval of the application over the onjections of the community, the town and county by Kathy Hochul’s bureaucrats is truly outrageous:

Further illustrating the outrageousness is the fact it is almost impossible to obtain photo simulations of its immensity. A visit to the official records site for the project includes 30 mentions of the word “visual,” but following the links only leads to thousands of numbers and words with no images of the project as a whole, probably because they would be too horrific. If some enterprising reader can find them, please post links in the comments!

What’s also interesting is the sheer tyranny necessary for the state to make these projects happen against the will of local government. It’s really quite stunning and the battles between local and state governments and the green energy grifters and their shills is happening everywhere.

Consider Michigan, for example, where some townships are challenging state tyranny similar to that being exercised in New York today:

This appeal arises from the PSC’s Order issued on October 10, 2024, in PSC Case No. U-21547 (the “Order). (PSC Order, 10/10/2024; Exhibit A). The Order purports to establish instructions and procedures for renewal energy development project certificate applications, but it ventures into rulemaking in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and rewrites key statutory definitions of Public Act 233 of 2023 (“PA 233”).,, The Order undermines the authority of local communities, including Appellants, to regulate the siting of utility-scale renewable energy projects as permitted by PA 233. PA 233 allows developers of utility-scale renewable energy development projects to bypass local approval processes and instead obtain project approval from the PSC unless the local municipality has adopted a “compatible renewable energy ordinance” (“CREO”) that meets specific minimum standards outlined in PA 233. A municipality with a CREO retains the power to regulate certain aspects of the project that are not covered by PA 233, such as the project’s location, insurance requirements, and decommissioning procedures, among other things. The Order, however, adopts a “narrow definition” of CREO and holds that “a CREO may only contain the setback, fencing, height, sound, and other applicable requirements expressly outlined in Section 226(8) of [PA] 233 and may not contain additional requirements”... The Order further creates a new category of facilities not contemplated by PA 233 (so-called “hybrid energy facilities”) and narrows the definition of “affected local units” to communities with zoning, even though PA 233 contains no such restriction. The PSC does not have the power to rewrite PA 233, and in doing so through the Order, the PSC has overstepped its limited authority. For the reasons set forth in this brief, Appellants request that this Court vacate the Order, in whole or in part.

Meanwhile, in Richland County, Ohio, local authorities have “banned large-scale wind and solar projects in 11 of its 18 townships” and Big Green grifters have lined up shills from Ohio Citizens Action to fight the ban. And, who funds this entity? Well, the Energy Foundation sends it money through the Ohio Climate Justice Fund. The Enery Foundation, in turn, is hugely funded by the Sea Change Foundation, which is a creation of uber-wealthy Nathaniel Simons, a solar investor/promoter. I asked Perplexity to summarize how the Energy Foundation has operated in Ohio, New York, and Michigan, and how Simons has benefited:

Ohio: equity‑focused solar and policy advocacy In Ohio, Energy Foundation has supported state‑based nonprofits and coalitions that lobby to remove barriers to solar siting, net metering, and community‑solar access, especially in low‑income communities. It has also helped fund local “clean energy” and climate‑justice campaigns that include solar‑deployment components, such as programs that bundle solar with energy‑efficiency upgrades for disadvantaged households. New York: backing solar equity and technical‑assistance programs In New York, the Energy Foundation has funded organizations that help implement and scale NY‑Sun‑style solar incentives and low‑income solar access programs, often in partnership with NYSERDA and local groups such as Solar One. These grantees run technical‑assistance and outreach campaigns that make rooftop and community solar more accessible to affordable‑housing providers and low‑income renters in New York City and other urban areas. Michigan: promoting equitable solar deployment and policy In Michigan, the Energy Foundation has supported environmental‑justice and clean‑energy groups that advocate for higher renewable‑portfolio standards and stronger community‑solar access rules, which underpin the state’s large‑scale solar build‑out. It has also helped fund capacity‑building for local groups that assist municipalities and low‑income communities in designing and accessing solar‑for‑all style programs, including workforce‑training and consumer‑protection components. Simons co‑founded Prelude Ventures, a cleantech venture‑capital‑style fund that invests in early‑stage companies in the energy transition, including solar, storage, and grid‑related technologies. Policy environments that favor solar (e.g., stable tax credits, net‑metering rules, and state‑level solar‑for‑all programs) tend to increase the market size and reduce regulatory risk for Prelude‑backed firms, which can translate into better valuations and exit opportunities over time.

This is how public policy is being influenced by solar grifters, and it’s not pretty. It’s not only the Amish who are being hurt, but every ratepayer and taxpayer who is forced to finance this nonsense. Fighting back isn’t always easy, but it’s possible as Richland County, Ohio shows us. Fortunately, state law there “gave counties the right to ban new large solar farms and wind farms of 5 megawatts and up. Roughly three dozen counties now have such restrictions in one or more of their townships.” If only…

#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #ElectricGrid #Wind #Ohio #Michigan #AlexandraFasulo #EnergyFoundation

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