The energy transition being promoted by leftist governments throughout the West is a road to ruin and Third World status. Germany provided an excellent example with its failed Energiewende initiative. The UK is endeavoring to do the same thing. But, New South Wales in Australia may win the award for stupid energy tricks. Jo Nova has the background here, but I’d like to make the same points simply using the NSW government’s own words.

First, there is the plan proudly trumpeted on the NSW Climate and Energy Action website:

The promise made to “keep the lights on" and simultaneously “put downward pressure on energy bills” is a line never meant to be believed by anyone with even half a brain. It’s right out of the used car sales template, of course. Yes, the promoters make themselves believe it so as to be able to lie with a straight face, but that's the extent of the credibility. That’s why NSW already, even before the language of the lie is edited out of the web page, put out this news release two days ago (emphasis added):

Reserves of power supply in NSW are anticipated to be tight during this afternoon’s hot weather, and as a result a range of action is being taken to reduce demand on the energy grid. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) says the peak period for power use in NSW will be between 3pm and 8pm, as people return home from work and school and output from the state’s large network of rooftop solar panels declines. AEMO forecasts there could be insufficient generation available to meet the demand in NSW. As a result, steps are well underway to reduce demand and lessen the risk of load shedding leading to temporary blackouts in some areas. AEMO and the NSW Government are activating programs that ask large government and private organisations to reduce their power use. These actions are expected to be adequate to maintain a reliable supply for NSW consumers, unless there is an unforeseen supply issue or weather conditions deteriorate. AEMO has arranged a panel of large businesses to voluntarily reduce demand. The NSW Government is activating two protocols to reduce demand on the energy grid. First is the Government Energy Action Response which will see NSW Government agencies, local councils, Commonwealth and ACT Government agencies voluntarily reduce electricity use between 3pm and 8pm. Agencies will do this by increasing the set point of air conditioning where safe and feasible, closing blinds, turning off non-essential lighting and turning off equipment when not in use. Second is Voluntary Demand Reduction which asks four water utilities (Water NSW, Sydney Water, Hunter Water and Central Coast Council) and the City of Sydney, to shift electricity usage to outside peak demand periods. These actions will free up power supply when pressure on the network is greatest. If it is possible and safe to do so, businesses and households can also choose to make small changes to their electricity use between 3pm and 8pm to help reduce demand on the national grid during the evening peak. For example, closing blinds, doors and windows to keep out the heat, and delaying the use of non-essential appliances such as dishwashers and pool pumps. If possible, set your air conditioning to 24 to 26 degrees between 3pm and 8pm. Energy should be used as normal prior to 3pm when rooftop solar panels are powering much of the state. During the peak from 3pm to 8pm, every small step to reduce demand makes a difference. In the heat it is important residents prioritise their health. Stay hydrated and avoid going outside in the hotter parts of the day where possible. Remember to check on at-risk relatives and neighbours.

It's not hard to see where all this is headed; ever less reliability, much higher costs and mandated brownouts, if not rolling blackouts. Instead of keeping the lights off and reducing costs, NSW’s renewable initiatives have dimmed the lights and dramatically raised the price of electricity while destroying energy security.

#JoNova #EnergyTransition #Australian #Solar #NewSouthWales #ClimateChange #Blackouts

