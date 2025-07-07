Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Stanley Vick
2h

I am all for all countries using fission power for peaceful purposes of power production. This will undoubtedly elevate the standard of living for any countries that embrace it. My question is why we continue to focus on paper reactors.

The PBMR has been under development since the eighties or before. Where is the operating unit?

SMRs seem to be in the business of getting government funding for research. Again, where is the working unit?

Light water boilers and pressurized units are making electricity the world over, scaling from 500 MWe to about 1500 MWe. The safety records of these *working* units make them among the safest things on the planet to work in and live around. Their generation reliability is unparalleled. This also applies to the CANDUs.

Why do we steadfastly refuse to build what works and cling to the “next” technology? My prediction is that if anyone gets a viable SMR running, we will refuse to build more, because we are waiting for fusion. (Which is never more than 10years away!)

No posts

