CNX, under the leadership of its dynamic CEO, Nick DeIuliis has put together a wonderful summary regarding the strengths of American LNG. In it he turns the CO2 emissions argument on its head!

The CNX explanation, slightly condensed, is reproduced below:

While many debate the relative climate benefit or harm of U.S. LNG exports, data show that local/regional leveraging of our Appalachian-based inherent energy advantages along with local manufacturing not only benefit the region, but also the planet, by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

LOWER CARBON FOOTPRINT DUE TO A MICRO SUPPLY CHAIN Appalachian natural gas enjoys several key advantages: ultra-low carbon intensity, close proximity to industrial demand and markets (50% of the U.S. population within a day’s drive of the region), extensive in-place infrastructure (existing highway, pipeline, river, and rail transportation networks), and a skilled labor workforce pool. Cumulatively, such benefits logically lead to policy that focuses first on displacing imported/foreign energy and goods with Appalachian-fueled regional manufacturing. Importing energy or products from overseas, particularly from China, makes no environmental, industrial, or logical sense. China procures most of its energy for manufacturing from the Middle East (oil) and from other distant regions (coal). That produces an energy supply chain of over 10,000 kilometers. Chinese-manufactured products must then be shipped to the U.S. and transported by rail or truck to reach consumers, which adds another 15,000 to 20,000 kilometers of supply chain. The cumulative carbon footprint of such a supply chain is staggering. LOWER CARBON FOOTPRINT DUE TO ULTRA-LOW CARBON INTENSITY NATURAL GAS CNX developed innovative technology for producing pad-level CNG and LNG. The technology utilizes geobaric energy, exploiting high gas pressures found naturally deep in shale formations. The total addressable market for this technology in the U.S. has the potential to displace all of the petroleum products imported from the Middle East. The technology could displace 56% of transatlantic and transpacific petroleum imports which would reduce global emissions by an impressive 80 million metric tonnes C0 2 e on an annual basis.i LNG imported to the U.S. is almost exclusively delivered to New England. Foreign LNG imports are necessary for New England due to limited pipeline interconnections and wrong-headed radical environmental policies that prohibit new pipeline infrastructure being built to connect with nearby Appalachian natural gas-producing regions. New England’s energy insecurity (and reliance on foreign LNG) has negative climate consequences. Yet, if CNX’s innovative LNG technology was applied to deliver energy to New England and to displace these LNG foreign imports, it would have reduced global emissions by 78.8 million metric tonnes CO 2 e over the past decade…

LOWER CARBON FOOTPRINT DUE TO BETTER ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS The environmental standards for energy production and manufacturing in the United States are the highest in the world. When we import goods from China rather than making them domestically, the manufacturing is performed under Chinese environmental standards, and coal or imported oil are the primary fuels used to power the Chinese factories and grid. Emissions from electricity in the U.S. used in manufacturing are 26% lower than emissions from electricity used in manufacturing in China. The U.S. produces less than half the CO 2 emissions of China. MORE DOMESTIC ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Utilizing our regional energy resources locally and onshoring manufacturing will increase the domestic tax base, create family-sustaining jobs, and drive sustainable GDP growth. Consider the astounding impact of only one facet of Appalachia’s natural gas economy: the AI revolution. Appalachia is strategically positioned to fuel the AI revolution leveraging our ultra-low carbon intensity natural gas and fugitive CMM to create reliable, sustainable power solutions. Doing so can catalyze $75 billion in economic output, $2 billion in tax revenues, all while generating over 300,000 construction jobs and 50,000 permanent jobs over the next 10 years.iii LOWER COST AT HIGHER RELIABILITY Natural gas provides more affordable and reliable electricity than either solar photovoltaics or onshore wind in Pennsylvania. Subsidies, which force ratepayers to foot the bill in the form of higher taxes and costs, are the only way wind and solar can compete with natural gas. Grid reliability is severely impaired when relying heavily on wind and solar due to each’s inherent intermittency. Without taxpayer subsidies, wind costs 27% more and solar costs 60% more than natural gas. Additionally, CNX’s innovative CNG technology represents a paradigm shift in compressed natural gas production that drastically reduces capital and operating costs. CNG can provide the energy equivalent to diesel at less than half the current oil price while reducing well-to-wheel carbon emissions by 35% and tailpipe SOx and NOx by approximately 40% and 90%, respectively. CNX’s innovative CNG technology also provides a 50% reduction in well-to-pump carbon intensity compared to conventional CNG.

The arguments don’t get much better than this. Essentially, it forces New England to face a very practical question. Are you willing to do some thing that makes a CO2 difference or would you rather just talk about it and keep doing stupid green energy tricks?

#NaturalGas #CO2 #NewEngland #Climate #Carbon #CNX.

Share