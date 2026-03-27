Toby Rice is the CEO of EQT, the major U.S. natural gas producer focused on the Appalachian Basin (Marcellus and Utica Shale formations). He recently did a great 9-minute interview with Bloomberg that delved into why electricity prices have escalated so much in places such as New England:

Before he was famous, Toby came to Wayne County, Pennsylvania, where I live, and wanted to drill for natural gas. Sadly, we chose a different company to work with that didn't know how to get things done in the political world of the Northeast. The result was that the Delaware River Basin Commission shut everyone down in an act of raw political power that we’re now trying to reverse. If only we had chosen Toby!

#EQT #TobyRice #NewEngland #NaturalGas #Pipelines #NewEngland

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