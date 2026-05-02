Stache is back with another example of an E-bike battery fire and some great information of the futility of trying to protect yourself by putting the batteries in “ëxplosion proof” storage containers. The video is only 5 minutes long and full of critical background on e-bike dangers:

#StacheDTraining #Ebikes #Batteries #StorageBags #Fires #BatteryFires

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