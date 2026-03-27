The following is a great post from Gary Abernathy at the Empowerment Alliance that addresses a major problem today, namely, reliance upon the “expert” class:

Pronouncements from President Trump describing his actions are almost always countered by the far-left media with something along the lines of, “But experts say…,” followed by high-minded, eggheaded lecture from a so-called expert on the left ridiculing Trump for his failure to follow their established institutional pattern of thought.

Just a few examples of the media’s devotion to the “expertocracy” are:

“Experts on Russia say Donald Trump is wrong about the war in Ukraine” – Forbes.

“We asked 50 legal experts about the Trump presidency” – New York Times

“Experts urge caution on Trump call for Hormuz deployment” – UPI.

Sometimes, the far-left media gets upset about the Trump administration’s cavalier attitude toward “experts.” Last August, NPR did a segment on “How a distrust of experts is shaping policy under Trump,” basically complaining that administration officials like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. feed into the growing lack of societal respect for experts.

The game played by the media actually has a name – it’s the “appeal to authority” tactic, a blatant effort to discredit or disparage a political idea by describing it as reckless, feckless or just plain academically or scientifically incorrect. The result of such an exercise is to downplay or discredit outside-the-box thought and political ingenuity by predicting failure in advance – predictions from the mouths of specialists who are awarded God-like authority by liberal news outlets.

Nowhere is the “appeal to authority” more aggressively employed than on the subject of climate change. Anyone who does not buy hook, line and sinker into the manmade climate change doctrine is greeted with the usual far-left media response – a recounting of the “scientific consensus” on climate change, a rehashing of miniscule temperature changes in the last 30 years, topped off by a roundup of the top 20 polluters among the fossil fuel corporations.

Of course, the media’s favorite trick is to make a bee line to its favorite “experts” on the far left of the political spectrum — most commonly including Ivy League professors and former Obama administration officials, those guaranteed to say the opposite of whatever Trump said, even before they are forced to hear what he said.

But despite a plethora of former officials from Democratic administrations in their hip pockets and a virtual lock on the world of academia, the left still finds it necessary to create out of whole cloth yet another set of “experts” for the purpose of influence.

Last August, after reading about it on a Fox News report, I wrote a column about the fact that “CBS News has of late been partnering with Climate Central, a nonprofit that bills itself as ‘policy-neutral’ and ‘independent,’ but acknowledges on its own website that it ‘uses science, big data, and technology to generate thousands of local storylines and compelling visuals that make climate change personal and show what can be done about it.’”