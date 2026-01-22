Jo Nova nails it with this outstanding post:

The International Energy Agency (IEA) solemnly announced that global coal demand reached another all time record high in 2025. “However, it is expected to decline by 2030 amid competition from other energy sources” they say, just like they say every year when coal hits a new record. The IEA are a fully paid up part of The Blob — their funding comes from taxpayers in rich nations — so their role is to manage the narrative on energy to keep that funding flowing. Every year that coal hits a record high, the IEA also projects that coal use will plateau or fall. Back in 2019, they said “Over the next five years, global coal demand is forecast to remain stable.” Which it didn’t. In 2020 they said “Coal’s partial recovery is set to fade after 2021”. And it didn’t do that either. In 2022 they said “Global coal demand is set to plateau through 2025”. Yet again, demand for coal keeps rising. Every year they do some version of the plateau graph (below) which includes their wish-list forecast of coal trending flat or down. This is this year’s version:

This fictitious faded-out extension on the right (after 2026) distracts the eye from drawing a rising line. It feeds the expectation that coal use will start to decline soon, and hides the relentless rise in coal use in the last twenty years. No doubt China is happy if other countries don’t feel any urgency to ramp up their coal generators. And the UN is happy because they told us coal was a stranded asset for twenty years and they don’t want to look too stupid. And the renewables industry, and all the bureaucrats that feed in that trough, don’t want the taxpayers to know other countries are feeding on coal. It’s all part of the Psy-Op. The growth of renewables might be fast, but it’s not even quick enough to reduce the growth of coal use.

Jo Nova understands how so much of what is presented as factual is really pure propaganda, and the IEA is among the worst of the lot engaging in this practice. It’s 100% in the service of the grifters and globalist elites and power seekers. Here are some of the headlines from its report on coal:

Global coal consumption has reached a plateau and may well decline slightly by 2030

After reaching record high in 2024, global coal production is set to decline slightly through 2030

Global coal demand plateau continues, with demand at 2023 levels in 2030

Global met coal demand plateaus in 2025 before declining slightly through to 2030

Recovery in 2025 masks structural decline in China’s met coal demandI

Coal demand in the European Union declines as more countries phase out coal

Coal demand in other European countries remains more resilient amid a slower transition

Asia Pacific’s mature economies enter structural decline in coal consumption

Coal production plateaus in 2025 as structural shifts emerge to 2030

Chinese production is set to reach another all-time high in 2025

2024 was a record year for coal production; 2025 output is set to be flat

International coal trade is set to decline in 2025

Notice the inherent conflicts in the headlines (e.g. China coal use is plateauing even though it is set to reach all-time highs in production for 2025). And, how is it, exactly, that the IEA can claim global coal consumption has “reached a plateau” when the chart itself, absent the IEA projections showing exactly the opposite? Moreover, as Jo explains, this is what it says every year, and it’s all based on the false assumption of an ongoing enery transition that is stalling miserably because it’s unaffordable and makes absolutely no sense given the need to maintain baseload backup.

The IEA is just another damned worse-than-worthless international agency set up by globalist grifters to push a self-serving narrative. Shut it down! Thank goodness Trump is taking us out of so much of this!

