Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
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The 8 billion on this planet are totally dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE from the crude oil processed through the more than 800 refineries around the world.

Net Zero Green Energy Ideologists are OBLIVIOUS to reality that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any of the 6,000 products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

Consequently, with the products and transportation fuels made from crude oil, the world sustains 10 times more people today (8.3 billion) than at the start of the Industrial Revolution (approximately 700 to 800 million people in 1750)

The world is not dependent on natural fossil fuels, as no one uses “raw” crude oil that is only black tar, BUT has become dependent on the products and transportation fuels MADE FROM oil, the same products and transportation fuels that Wind and Solar CANNOT make!

Without a backup source to replace refineries, ridding the world of fossil fuels may be the greatest threat to the world’s 8 billion resulting in fatalities from diseases, malnutrition, and weather-related deaths, trying to live without the more than 6,000 products currently made from oil that are benefiting society.

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