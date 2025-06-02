A good friend, who has now spent decades as a Christian missionary in Africa, and uses his spare time back in the states to run locomotives and harvest grain on a massive scale, just made me aware of a fellow documentarian by the name of Topher Field. Here’s a Grok rundown on the latter:

Topher Field, born Christopher Field, is an Australian libertarian political commentator, human rights activist, and filmmaker based in Melbourne. He’s best known for his documentary Battleground Melbourne, which chronicles the city’s COVID-19 lockdowns and protests through the eyes of dissenters, earning him 14 film awards. Field has been a vocal critic of government overreach, particularly during the lockdown era, and was arrested in 2021 by Victoria Police on charges of "incitement" for encouraging protests—charges that were later dropped in 2023. He positions himself as "pro-human, pro-freedom, and anti-net-zero," hosting the Topher Field Podcast where he discusses issues like politics, human rights, and climate policy with various guests. He’s also the author of Good People Break Bad Laws (2023) and has amassed over 2 million video views and 150,000 followers across platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Field has spoken at major events like CPAC Australia and the largest protest in Australian history, advocating for individual rights and civil disobedience.

Well, anyone who fought back against the COVID tyranny, especially in Australia where such tyranny reigned, is to be admired in my book. Field, though, being a bit of a serial freedom fighter, is also fighting the net-zero fantasy and would be climate tyranny. He has produced an extraordinarily detailed video explaining why farming with electric tractors is ‘diggin’ where there’s no potatoes.’ Here it is and while it is 17 minutes long, it is extremely fast-moving and so packed with facts, it it seems far shorter:

I grew up on a small farm in Pennsylvania, far different from the types of farms talked about in the video. Yet, it resonates. I remember my father trying to get hay in the barn and corn planted before it rained. It was non-stop activity, and there was no time for battery charging. Many farm-raised readers will, no doubt, also identify with the message Topher Field offers here. Enjoy!

Hat Tip: J.C.

