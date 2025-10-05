Kathryn Porter is, per Perplexity, “a prominent independent energy consultant and expert witness, known for her work in the electricity, gas, and oil markets. She founded Watt-Logic, which began as a blog but grew into a global consulting business offering expertise on energy policy, security, and market structure … She holds a Master’s degree in Physics from the University of Exeter and an MBA from London Business School.”

She did a long-form interview with the guys at Trigger Nometry and it’s fabulous. I encourage readers to check out at least some of it. The first minutes alone explain so much about why Net Zero has no future. She then exposes the real problems behind the UK’s energy dilemma and, more importantly, its governance.

Porter is very, very good at explaining things, so I predict you’ll be hooked to watch more and more of the video. I do think she misses something, though. That’s because she generally explains Net Zero as an exercise in ideology. It is that, of course, but it is ideology in search of power and grifting opportunities. Power, along with money, are the aphrodisiacs behind green energy obsession. I find many on our side talk about the ideology, but it’s really the pursuit of money and power that explain everything. Keep that in mind as you watch, but enjoy!

