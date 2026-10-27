Paul Burgess, in this 41-minute interview, addresses how the UK is sticking it to its citizens with the highest electricity costs in the Western world when one counts the price plus the costs being shifted onto the tax bill. This is an outstanding educational video, and the lessons Paul offers are applicable everywhere in the Western world where climate con men are at work:

Paul tells us that a clip from this interview with Mike Graham appeared on a very well-known YouTube channel that exceeds local TV channels in viewers and has actually reached almost 220,000 views, breaking all the records for the channel. Notice his personal energy, too. He’s 81 years old and brimming with enthusiasm for the cause to which he has dedicated the rest of his life, having already done 350+ videos, not including this interview.

#PaulBurgess #ClimateRealism #ElectricityPrices #ElectricityCosts #NaturalGas #UK #GasDrilling #EnergySecurity #Norway #MikeGraham

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!