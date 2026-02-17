Guest Post from Ronald Stein, P.E. and Nancy Pearlman.

After the U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro in early January 2026, Venezuela has been receiving a lot of press attention over the last few weeks.

Of particular interest is that as of today, more than 90 percent of the 30 million Venezuelans, i.e., 27 million, live in poverty. Nearly 70 percent are stuck in extreme poverty. Shockingly, 80% of the 8 billion on planet Earth, or more than 6 billion, are living on less than $10/day. The 27 million Venezuelans represent only about 5% of those 6 billion living in poverty around the world.

Much of the worldwide poverty is concentrated in Asia and Africa, reflecting significant global inequality and shorter life expectancies than those in wealthier countries. A large majority still live at low-income levels, facing challenges even as global incomes rise.

The world population by region is an image worth 1,000 words, as virtually no further explanation is needed, as the world’s population growth in recent years has occurred in the poverty-dominated populations of Africa and previously in Asia.

After we discovered ways to process black tar, i.e., crude oil, through refineries and were able to make it into various oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products and transportation fuels that support the public’s demands for those products, that is one of the main reasons we continue to explore for that black tar.

In poor countries, millions of those in poverty die every year.

From indoor air pollution from having to burn wood, charcoal, grass, and dung because they don’t have natural gas, propane, or electricity for cooking and heating.

From bacteria and parasites in their water and food, because they don’t have electricity, water treatment, or refrigeration.

From malaria and other diseases, because their substandard clinics and hospitals lack electricity, clean water, sufficient vaccines and antibiotics, and even window screens.

It’s disheartening that the wealthier country governments have chosen electricity generation “winners,” i.e., wind and solar, to generate electricity, paid with taxpayer funds, to support the government mandates and subsidies. Those government leaders that cling to “green” policies, cannot explain how wind turbines will make the thousands of products in our daily lives that did not exist before the 1900’s, and the fuels to move the heavy-weight and long-range needs of more than 50,000 jets moving people and products, and more than 50,000 merchant ships for global trade flows, and the military and space program.

These same political leaders in the wealthier nations are oblivious to the fact that “net-zero” is NOT affordable by the 6 billion living in poverty! These actions may be unethical to poverty populations of Africa and Asia, and an insult to the taxpayers in those wealthy countries who are funding JUST electricity generation from wind and solar.

One of the main causes of the world population growing from 1 to 8 billion was the products made from oil that support today’s infrastructures, worldwide economy, and materialistic society that are dependent on products, the same products that cannot be made by wind turbines and solar panels, although renewable electricity is useful in places without electrical infrastructure for power lines.

Venezuela’s capacity to finance net-zero goals, as well as the other 6 billion living in poverty around the world, is minimal due to the severe economic and humanitarian crisis dominated in poverty nations. The financing is expected to come primarily from international sources, multinational development banks, and private foreign investment, rather than the domestic government or population.

Those “net zero” ideologists’ dreams are unrealistic as they are promoting taxpayer subsidies that are “financially supporting” countries like China and countries in Africa, that lack sufficient labor laws and environmental regulations, that supply the lithium and cobalt for those EV batteries, to continue humanity’s atrocities against their people with yellow, brown, and black skin.

The environmental degradation in those developing countries, for the exotic minerals and metals to make EV batteries, just to go net zero and be green, must be recognized.

Inside the Congo cobalt mines that exploit children, the SKY NEWS 6-minute videois confirmation of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” that describes the human atrocities among folks in poverty, so that the wealthy countries can go green.

The costs associated with installing wind turbines and solar panels are heavily dependent on the materials to build those renewables which often come from those working in poverty in China and Africa with cheap labor, using materials extracted with child labor, in mines and facilities with minimal or no workplace safety or environmental safeguards, with every phase fueled by oil, natural gas or coal, further perpetuating the devastation to ecosystems and wildlife.

The effect of longer lifespans will be debated by pundits and future historians for decades to come. The world population has increased dramatically after the introduction of fossil fuels and has become dependent on those same fossil fuels to feed the world by transporting food and products worldwide to feed those 8 billion on this increasingly resource-stretched and crowded earth.

With “affordability” being the hottest political subject for upcoming elections, can the few in the wealthier countries continue to support the goals of “net-zero” goals for the other 6 billion on this planet now living in poverty?

Nancy Pearlman is an award-winning environmentalist and anthropologist. She has produced 600 programs for ECONEWS TV and has created over 2700 Environmental Directions radio shows. See ecoprojects.org.

