Energy Security and Freedom

Jeff Chestnut
3h

Net zero means zero humans, except for the self proclaimed elite.

Sid Abma
2m

Maybe in all cases it’s not Net Zero but natural gas can be used to near 100% efficiency when combusted in a condensing boiler or water heater or when a Flue Gas Condenser is connected to a larger natural gas appliance. Exhaust from these appliances can be at or near atmospheric temperature. The energy created during the combustion of this natural gas when engineered properly applied can all be utilized efficiently.

Processing plants that require large amounts of steam or hot water, will also require large volumes of natural gas to generate it. This typically means greater volumes of Waste exhaust will be pushed up the chimneys and vented into the atmosphere.

Its so like the examples of our power plants. They combust large amounts of natural gas to produce electricity. The exhaust that goes up all these chimneys is regarded as “a part of the process” and has not been recognized as Wasted Energy.

But if we know better, why is this better way not being recognized and applied? We all realize by now that after spending all the money that has been spent- wind and solar farms have not yet been able to show us with numbers that these electricity producing methods are not the future. From mining to life expectancy they are proving to be not worth any investment. I am not against solar. I am all for residential solar with battery backup. Create the electricity during the day and consume it at night.

The exhaust created at our power plants can be utilized in a similar fashion. The recovered heat energy and the cooled CO2 and even the created water can all be engineered into systems that utilize these components efficiently.

President Trump created DOGE and told Americans that we have to stop waste and create wealth. My suggestion is that we should apply this to all the new power plants that are going to be required over the next few years.

Power plants have always been recognized by the chimneys. The new style power plants can look like a commercial building. My thoughts are we are past the large power plants of the past, and should instead have “community” power plants interconnected into the grid. The big rush need for grid upgrading can continue to be planned, but the needs to rush it is over. It’s about creating jobs and an improved economy and not wasting. These power plants besides all the jobs they will create, the recovered heat energy and CO2 and water will create hundreds more - for these local communities.

How do we open eyes and ears? Any ideas, please let me know.

Have A Fantastic Day!

Sid Abma

