Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

In April, MDN reported that anti-fossil fuel fanatics had not yet given up on trying to block construction of the Williams Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline, a $1 billion+ project designed to increase Transco pipeline capacity and flows of Marcellus gas heading into New York City and other northeastern markets.

Even though there was an official groundbreaking ceremony at Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field in New York City in April, antis are still doing their best to block this project. They pinned one of their last hopes on a relatively obscure state agency in New Jersey, pressuring it to refuse to issue a license for the project (see Antis Hold Out Hope to Block NESE Pipe Via Obscure NJ State Agency). Bad news for antis: the agency just voted to *approve* the project.

In addition to various state and federal permits required for NESE, the project needs approval from the New Jersey Tidelands Resource Council, a panel of 12 members appointed by the state governor working with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) staff.

The council’s usual tasks include reviewing routine developments, such as permitting marinas. Transco needs a “utility license” from the council to ensure protection of state resources and water quality. Antis targeted the Council, demanding (they always demand) that its members reject issuing the utility license for NESE.

Yet, the Tidelands Council voted to issue the license, which has enraged antis:

Environmental groups are criticizing the New Jersey Tidelands Resource Council’s approval of a natural gas pipeline that would run through Old Bridge, Sayreville and South Amboy before extending under the Raritan Bay to Long Island. The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline is a $1 billion project proposed by Williams Transco to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to the New York City area. The project still requires final approval from Gov. Mikie Sherrill. If approved, Williams Transco said construction could begin in the third quarter of this year, with completion projected for late 2027. “We are extremely disappointed that the Tidelands Resource Council has allowed the unnecessary and dangerous NESE pipeline to move forward,” said Allison McLeod, interim executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters. “This is a step backward for New Jersey. This project will result in dirtier air and polluted water in the Raritan Bay, with no benefits to our state.”

Environmental groups say they will continue to fight the project in court. “The Sierra Club, alongside a coalition of partners, will continue to legally fight NESE at the state and federal level,” said Taylor McFarland, conservation program manager for the New Jersey Sierra Club. “New Jersey does not need this gas, and we will not accept the pollution, the risk of explosions, or the destruction of our coastal ecosystems.” A map showing the route of the Northeast Supply Enhancement project’s Raritan Loop pipeline. Courtesy of Williams Companies Organizations in New Jersey and New York have filed lawsuits challenging the project against both the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. “The Tidelands Resource Council’s approval … is a reckless decision to double down on fossil fuels in the region,” said Matt Smith, New Jersey director for Food & Water Watch. “Gov. Sherrill ultimately holds the cards on whether this project proceeds.” What the NESE project includes A new gas-powered compressor station in Franklin Township, near Trap Rock Quarry in the Kingston section

3.5 miles of new pipeline through Old Bridge

23 miles of pipeline under the Raritan Bay and New York Harbor Williams has said the project would: Deliver natural gas to 2.3 million homes

Generate $1.8 billion in economic development

Reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 13,000 tons annually In a recent earnings release, Williams President and CEO Chad Zamarin described the project as one “many thought impossible,” adding it reflects the company’s role in building a “more resilient America.” The company has also said the project would support more than 3,000 jobs and generate tax revenue. Transco operates a 10,000-mile pipeline network that carries about 16% of the nation’s natural gas supply.

#NaturalGas #NESE #NewYork #MarcellusShale #NewJersey #Tidelands #Williams #FERC

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