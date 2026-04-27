Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Williams has commenced construction of its Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project, extending through northeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York (see Groundbreaking Ceremony for NESE Pipe in NYC an All-Star Event).

This infrastructure upgrade, primarily involving new pipes and enhancements to existing compressor stations on the Transco pipeline system, aims to deliver more natural gas to New York City, which faces a supply shortage. Northeast Pennsylvania is strategically positioned to supply gas to this system, making the NESE project a benefit for the region by meeting New York City’s demand for natural gas.

The Susquehanna County Independent, published in Montrose, PA (not far from MDN HQ), reports that northeast PA could benefit from NESE. The story quotes MDN friend Bill desRosiers from Coterra Energy. It’s a good story that highlights the connection between a pipeline project in the New York City region and how it benefits landowners in northeastern PA:

Williams, the Oklahoma-based natural gas company, recently broke ground on its long-awaited Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project that will run through northeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Benefits could be in store for the region as New York City is in need of gas power, which northeast Pennsylvania (NEPA) has in abundance. “If you look at the map, it’s essentially an infrastructure enhancement going into New York City, off of the Transco pipeline system,” said Bill desRosiers, Manager of External Affairs for Coterra Energy. “There’s a map that shows you some of its new pipes, some of its compressor station upgrades for more horsepower. But the whole purpose of that is to get more gas supply into New York City, because it’s starved for gas supply. And Northeast PA, or PA in general, but especially Northeast PA is in the right proximity to supply gas into that system.” desRosiers said that more supply coming out of the ground, such as the Marcellus shale, will go into New York City from not just Susquehanna County but other parts of the northeast as well.

According to information on Williams’ website, the NESE project will build a new Quarryville loop with 10.1 miles of 42-inch-diameter pipeline loop in Quarryville, Lancaster County. One electric motor-driven compressor at Station 200 in Chester County. Williams site says it also expects the project to reduce CO2 emissions by 13,000 tons using modern materials and updated compression systems. NESE is expected to begin construction in late 2027. Williams estimates NESE will add 400,000 dekatherms per day of capacity, which is enough to supply roughly 2.3 million homes. “A dekatherm is how the pipeline companies do their volume, whereas we talk in cubic feet,” he said. “(Coterra produces) 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas every day. But when the pipelines take our 2.5 billion cubic feet of gas, they convert the measurement in the dekatherms, and that’s their widely utilized volumetric number.” Largely, existing infrastructure will be used to facilitate the project, desRosiers said, “Because they’re not building 300 miles of brand new pipes through the mountain ranges or wherever. They’re going down a pretty straightforward path.” It is too soon to know how exactly local operators like Coterra will be affected. Once the NESE brings supply to NYC, operators will be able to start selling product to the new pipe. “We will benefit from this though as a region,” desRosiers said, “but it’s hard to say like, oh, Coterra is going to benefit X, Y, and Z versus Chesapeake or Expand is going to benefit X, Y, and Z. We all have access to it. And then we have what’s called marketing departments. And the marketing departments will buy and sell with the buyers in New York City.” NESE had been long delayed after it was first proposed in 2017. desRosiers said this was because of New Jersey and New York’s anti-pipeline policies. “NESE at one point in time was dead. It had all of its permits. It was ready to be built. And New York did everything it possibly could to stop it,” desRosiers said. “Another example would be the Constitution pipeline, which was dead. But now it’s kind of being revitalized by Williams. Northern Access, which is a Seneca resources pipeline, similarly went all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States to say, ‘hey, wait a minute. The federal government gave us our permits to say, let’s build it.’” The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave NESE the green light on August 28, 2025, according to an article from Van Ness Feldman, LLP detailing its timeline.

#NaturalGas #NewYork #MarcellusShale #Trump #Williams #NESE #NewJersey #Pennsylvania

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