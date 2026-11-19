Guest Post by Duggan Flanakin via Real Clear Energy.

Since Elon Musk moved his headquarters from California to Texas, an estimated 22,000 Texans now work directly for one of Musk’s enterprises. That may be changing soon, as Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has announced her intentions to go on the attack against Musk’s corporate empire.

Texas Democrats, like their counterparts nationally, are also seeking to control the growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and other innovative technologies through burdensome regulations and to impose growth-killing regulations on the Texas oil and gas industry that has for decades been the state’s engine of economic growth.

Musk earlier this year announced SpaceX will be investing $100 billion to build its largest launch facility in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – a spaceport designed for thousands of launches annually that will unlock spaceflight on an unprecedented scale. The project is expected to create 3,000 new direct jobs over the next decade at an average annual salary nearly twice that of Vermilion Parish residents along with another 8,100 indirect new jobs in Cajun country.

Unlike Governor-elect Hinojosa, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has been a champion of economic growth. Rather than condemn the greatest entrepreneur of the 21st century, Landry called the SpaceX announcement “a pivotal moment for Louisiana ... [that[ pushes our state beyond $250 billion in new investment and puts us at the center of the next great frontier.”

Construction of what will be SpaceX’s fourth and largest launch site is expected to begin in 2027, with the first launch as soon as 2029. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said the project puts Louisiana at the epicenter of the growing private aerospace industry and “is an undisputable signal to the world that we are executing at the highest level and leading in the next generation of industry.”

LED welcomed SpaceX into Source Louisiana, the state’s online database connecting Louisiana businesses with contract and vendor opportunities tied to major development projects – of which there are many since Landry took office in January 2024. In Landry’s first year, Louisiana enacted historic tax cuts that lured major corporations to expand operations or build new facilities, moving the Pelican State from 31st to 18th in economic outlook.

The win for Vermilion Parish is, says LED, a direct result of Louisiana Lightning Speed, a whole-of-government approach, formalized by a Landry executive order, which brings state agencies together early on major economic development projects and focuses on infrastructure, workforce, permitting, regulations, wildlife, and coastal issues relevant to a project.

One of Landry’s first big wins was the March 2025 announcement by Hyundai Motor Group that it was establishing its first steel production facility in North America in Donaldsonville. The $5.8 billion project, which broke ground in September, will create a new domestic source of automotive steel for Hyundai’s U.S. manufacturing operations as production begins in 2029.

The mill will be housed in RiverPlex MegaPark, the largest undeveloped tract along the deep-water Mississippi River. Hyundai says the project should create more than 1,300 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $95,000, and LED says it will spawn another 4,100 indirect new jobs. Landry credited his tax reforms, the state’s business-friendly approach, and Louisiana’s major competitive advantages for Hyundai’s decision.

Louisiana sweetened the pot for Hyundai with a $100 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements, including road, rail, electric, and pipelines. Hyundai is also partnering with the Port of South Louisiana to build a deepwater dock to accommodate steel and materials shipments. Entergy Louisiana’s contribution includes major transmission projects on the Mississippi River Westbank, including high-voltage transmission lines, to serve both Hyundai and other local customers.

In addition, the River Parishes Community College and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System agreed to develop a new local workforce training center equipped with hands-on skills coaches from LED’s FastStart program. Hyundai Steel will have access to the full suite of LED FastStart workforce recruitment, training, and sustainability services.

That’s how a state works together for economic development and high-paying manufacturing jobs.

In August 2025, Louisiana Tech University, Radiance Technologies, LED, and the Louisiana Tech Foundation announced plans for Radiance’s secure microchip packaging facility, which will be built on land provided by the City of Ruston. The facility and equipment investment of about $80 million will enable Radiance to create 150 new jobs by fiscal 2032. Landry said the deal positions North Louisiana as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Louisiana got another win in October 2025 when Aclara Resources Inc. announced a $277 million investment to construct a first-of-its-kind U.S. heavy rare-earth separation facility in the Port of Vinton in Calcasieu Parish. The project, expected to create 140 direct new jobs and 456 indirect jobs, will establish Louisiana as a leader in sustainable rare-earth production and strengthen the nation’s advanced technology supply chain.

Two months later, Landry got a Christmas present when ElementUSA announcedan $850 million investment to build a rare-earth and critical minerals refining facility in St. John Parish that should bring 200 direct new jobs at an average salary of $90,000 plus 554 indirect jobs, with construction startup set for 2027.

ElementUSA will use proprietary processes to extract gallium, scandium, iron, and other critical minerals from more than 30 million tons of bauxite residue, the byproduct of the alumina refining process. Supported by a $29.9 million Department of War grant, the company will first construct a demonstration facility to validate its extraction process and guide the design of the planned commercial-scale facility.

In May, Louisiana got another big win when owners of Commonwealth LNG announced it had greenlit the buildout of a facility in Cameron Parish designed to ship 9.5 million tons of LNG per year. The $12.5 billion investment will be developed by Houston-based Caturus and backed by private equity giant Kimmeridge and Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Energy.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright showed up in tiny Luling, Louisiana, on November 10 to announce a $480 million loan for Arena Energy’s Project Elkhorn, which is expected to increase oil and gas production across the Louisiana Gulf Coast shelf. According to Wright, the project will modernize 22 offshore platforms and add up to 38,600 barrels per day of crude oil and up to 77 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to U.S. energy production.

The closed loan, first of its kind made possible by President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cut, will enable Arena to complete the upgrades sooner and thus get more oil and gas to market sooner. The project is also expected to generate thousands of new jobs in Louisiana.

Also on November 10, GE Vernova Transformers Shreveport LLC announced it will invest $34.5 million to expand manufacturing operations at a site it first occupied in 1970. The project, which includes new manufacturing equipment, process improvements, and supporting infrastructure, will create an estimate 175 direct new jobs and 185 indirect jobs while retaining 637 positions.

There also many other new projects aided by Governor Landry’s tax cuts and Louisiana’s pro-growth policies, with more likely to come soon.

One can imagine the folksy outdoorsman and angler explaining the reason behind Louisiana’s rapid economic growth: “The fish are there. If you use the right bait, you can keep reeling them in.”

Duggan Flanakin (duggan@duggansdugout.com) is a senior policy analyst at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow who writes on a wide variety of public policy issues.

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