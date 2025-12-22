Guest Post from Patrice Douglas via CFact.

Nearly ten years after it was cast as the villain in one of America’s fiercest environmental battles, the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) has finally been vindicated.

Once the target of celebrity activists and radical protest movements, DAPL now stands as a model of safety, reliability, and economic prosperity. Unsurprisingly, the national media has done little to bring this reality to light, but for the people directly affected by the pipeline, its advantages are no surprise. Today, by delivering affordable, dependable energy to Midwestern markets, supporting job creation, and bolstering local public services, DAPL fuels North Dakota’s growth and strengthens America’s energy independence.

Anti-DAPL march in San Francisco , November 2016, by Pax Ahimsa Gethen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53199433

When construction began in 2016, environmental activists, led by organizations such as Greenpeace International, spread alarmist and deceptive narratives. Without evidence, they claimed the pipeline would poison water supplies and desecrate sacred Native American lands, sparking a national media spectacle that turned North Dakota into a national flashpoint.

But nearly a decade later, the record tells a different story. Since beginning operations in 2017, the Dakota Access Pipeline has safely transported over half a million barrels a day to markets in Illinois. In March of 2025, a North Dakota jury even found Greenpeace liable for defamation, property damage, and civil conspiracy for their actions during the protest. Ironically, the only real environmental harm from the saga came from the protesters themselves, who left behind more than 48 million pounds of trash and human waste, polluting the very lands and waterways they claimed to protect.

For communities across North Dakota, the impact of DAPL has been transformational. Before the pipeline, much of the state’s oil was effectively landlocked, forcing rail carriers, already busy transporting agricultural goods, farm equipment, and consumer goods, to take on the additional burden of transporting oil. But busy railroads don’t just slow commerce; they also increase the risk of catastrophic accidents like the 2015 Heimdal crash that forced evacuations and caused extreme environmental damage.

By safely moving more oil through pipelines, DAPL freed up rail capacity, reduced shipping costs, and provided North Dakota producers with access to new markets, while also significantly reducing environmental and safety risks that rail transportation entails. The result: safer, cheaper, and more reliable transportation of the state’s most valuable resource.

But the benefits of DAPL extend far beyond safety. Since pipelines move oil at a much lower cost than rail, the state earns more tax revenue on every barrel shipped. The savings, about $2.40 per barrel, add up quickly across North Dakota’s 1.1 million barrels of daily production. In total, that translates to roughly $84 million in additional annual tax revenue, or an estimated $750–800 million since the pipeline began operating.

These funds bolster North Dakota’s Legacy Fund. Now valued at nearly $12 billion, the fund is invested directly back in local communities, supporting programs from property tax relief to infrastructure and education. The fund delivers real economic benefits to North Dakotans—whether through lower taxes, new computers in classrooms, or smoother roads across the state.

Beyond North Dakota, the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) plays a vital role in advancing America’s broader energy and national security interests. Every barrel of oil safely transported through domestic infrastructure is one less barrel we rely on from unstable or adversarial regions.

As global energy demand accelerates, driven in part by the rapid expansion of innovative tech, strengthening U.S. energy independence has never been more critical. Dependence on foreign oil undermines America’s technological leadership and leaves the nation vulnerable to disruptions that could impact everything from home electricity to financial systems. By reducing exposure to volatile supply chains and enhancing resilience to global crises, pipelines like DAPL form a cornerstone of America’s energy security and long-term economic prosperity.

Nearly a decade after the protests that captured the world’s attention, the Dakota Access Pipeline has done what it was designed to do and more. It fuels our economy, strengthens our communities, and makes America more secure. In the end, its legacy is not one of controversy, but of quiet, steady progress, the kind that keeps lights on, taxes low, and our nation secure.

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy.

Patrice Douglas is an attorney and former chairman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

