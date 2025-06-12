I’m not one of those folks who care a whit about CO2 emissions because, frankly, we need more of the stuff, but for those who do care, our friend Nicole Jacobs at Energy In Depth has put together a powerful post about why natural gas is such a rational energy choice:

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) 2024 U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions report confirms once again what industry experts have long known: natural gas continues to be the leading force behind reductions in carbon dioxide emissions from the U.S. power sector. The most recent data couldn’t be clearer- even as electricity generation increased, emissions stayed flat thanks largely to fuel switching from coal to natural gas. The report comes amid the Trump Administration doubling down on its promise to unleash American energy, prioritizing American energy production and security. Concurrently, the U.S. Department of Energy’s latest LNG export study details the emissions-reducing benefits of U.S. LNG, both at home and abroad, while also highlighting its critical role in economic growth and global energy security. Emissions Down, Reliability Up Power sector emissions in 2024 remained near 2023 levels despite a 3 percent increase in electricity generation, according to EIA. The reason: more natural gas: “Although overall electricity generation increased by 3 percent, or 122 terawatt hours (TWh), in 2024, changes in generation sources resulted in sectoral CO2 emissions remaining near 2023 levels… Although growth in natural gas-fired generation exceeded reductions in coal-fired generation, CO2 emissions did not increase as much because natural gas emits less CO2 per kilowatt hour than coal when combusted.” That’s not a one-off. EIA data show that natural gas is responsible for approximately 60 percent of all power sector emissions reductions since 2005, as well as year-over-year, including in 2024.

In total, natural gas has helped cut emissions by 6,343 million metric tons (MMT) of CO₂ over that period – the equivalent of taking more than 1.47 billion gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for a year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

In 2024 alone, increased use of natural gas for electricity generation delivered an emissions reduction of 687 MMT of CO₂ – equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 689.1 million acres of U.S. forests in one year, a clear display of environmentally conscious power production.

Bottom line: Natural gas isn’t just keeping the lights on – it’s helping drive historic emissions reductions while providing affordable, reliable power to American families and businesses. The EIA’s latest findings add to a growing body of evidence that U.S. natural gas is not a climate problem, it’s part of the climate solution.

Again, I couldn’t care less about CO2 reductions, nor do I disdain coal given its unique values as a low-cost fuel that can be stored easily and come online fast, but natural gas is clean and also low-cost, so we need both, along with nuclear.

That’s the three-legged stool to stand upon to reach real energy security, and the big point here is that natural gas is beating non-carbon generation in CO2 emissions reduction that some people do want, so not to use it is foolish by any measure. Moreover, there are emission reductions such as SO2 that are far more important and natural gas delivers them, too.

