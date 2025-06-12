Energy Security and Freedom

Jeff Chestnut
4h

We do need more CO2! And the CCUS is just the next grift for federal handouts. We need CO2 for EOR. But the capture of flue gas is far from CO2 and the government giveaway grants are based on bureaucratic bullshit. Natural gas and coal are today’s best option for power plant fuel but the long term is nuclear. We need to start working now to get that real transition working.

For those who want to learn more about CO2 here’s a great resource:

https::/co2coalition.otg

