Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
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Partly true, and from the lying Post of all papers. Many states, mainly blue, have banned natural gas pipelines, in the name of net Zero and destroying the environment. Wind and solar do not? This has gone on for decades. Only reluctantly and in small doses have pipelines been approved by blue states pols, as they realize affordability = energy abundance.

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