Is This When the Severance Tax Debate Started? — Be Part of An Empire! — Only $10,000? — Jointless Pipe!

Is This When the Severance Tax Debate Started?

Death and taxes…

Carbondale Daily News, Pennsylavania

Today, of course, they want to tax carbon, the stuff of life…

Be Part of An Empire!

An empire, indeed, and you could have been part of it!

Fort Worth Telegram-Star, Texas

Click the image to open it in a new tab and enlarge.

Only $10,000?

Today it would require $10 million…

Garrett Clipper, Indiana

Hope springs eternal for a big strike!

And Natural Gas Is Struck in San Ramon!

Another California success story from a century ago!

Oakland Tribune, California

Jointless Pipe!

This news made countless papers…

Baltimore Sun, Maryland

Twas a beautiful thing!

#History #Oil #NaturalGas #Energy #Texas #California #Pennsylvania #Pipeline

Share