The Malthusians of 1924

The Logan Gas Company, all the government experts and the politicians were deeply concerned about West Virginia's natural gas supply in 1924:

The reality of how the situation evolved, despite the Malthusians’ predictions of doom, is captured by Perplexity:

Natural gas production has experienced significant growth since 1924, reflecting technological advancements, changing market dynamics, and evolving energy policies.

1920s: In 1924, U.S. natural gas production was approximately 812 million cubic feet. The decade saw a steady increase, culminating in nearly 1.95 trillion cubic feet by 1929.

Mid-20th Century: The 1930s and 1940s marked substantial growth, with production reaching about 5.4 trillion cubic feet by the end of the 1940s. This period was characterized by increasing demand for gas, particularly for heating and cooking.

Post-War Expansion: The 1950s and 1960s saw a dramatic rise in production, driven by the expansion of gas pipelines and the introduction of natural gas for electricity generation. By 1970, production had soared to over 21 trillion cubic feet.

Technological Advances: The introduction of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling in the 2000s revolutionized natural gas extraction, particularly from shale formations. This led to a surge in production, with the U.S. becoming the world's largest natural gas producer by the 2010s.

21st Century Growth: By 2022, U.S. marketed natural gas production reached a record high of approximately 45.4 trillion British thermal units (tBtu), reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year. The Permian, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford regions were key contributors to this growth.

Global Context: Globally, natural gas production has also increased, with the U.S. emerging as a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG). In 2022, U.S. LNG exports exceeded 3,866 billion cubic feet, with a significant portion directed to Europe amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

Technology, in other words, made mincemeat of pessimism, as it always does, proving yet again the natural resource is never the real resource. The only resource that matters is human ingenuity.

