This day a century ago:

Farm by Electricity! — Shale Gas Is Nothing New As It Turns Out — Big Gas Engine Saves the Water Plant! — Robbers and Thieves Tap the Gas Lines!

Farm by Electricity!

It’s hard to imagine in this age of AI but electricity was only beginning to come to the farm a century ago

St. Joseph, Missouri, News Press

This story reminds me of this fun picture of my father (r) and his cousin (l) standing in front the “generator house” on the family farm in the early 1930s:

Shale Gas Is Nothing New As It Turns Out

And, here I thought shale gas was something new!

And, in Kansas of all places!

Big Gas Engine Saves the Water Plant!

We told you natural gas was good for the water!

I’m quite sure my riding mower has more about 30 horsepower today but, back in the day, that was a big gas engine.

Robbers and Thieves Tap the Gas Lines!

Today the robbers and thieves are more sophisticated and do green energy schemes, of course:

Well, crime will always be with us, I guess. It’s gotten worse, in fact.

