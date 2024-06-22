Backyard Well Drilling! — Romance Rides the Pipeline! — Full Cooking Heat in Less Than 2 Minutes! — You Don't Need Any Rate Increase If You Can Pay 8%! — Soft Coal vs. Anthracite vs. Natural Gas!

Backyard Well Drilling!

Well, why not?

Hunstville, Alabama, Times

I’m guessing he connected the neighbors. What do you think?

Romance Rides the Pipeline!

Great story!

Visalia, California Morning Delta - Click image to enlarge

Pipelining is still filled with the romance of an exciting profession. Ask any pipeliner!

Full Cooking Heat in Less Than 2 Minutes!

And, cooks a meal on 2¢ of fuel!

Wisconsin State Journal

Prices as low as $27!

You Don't Need Any Rate Increase If You Pay 8%!

The politician versus the businessman!

The Wichita Eagle

I must admit, though, I do like the bluntness of the Mayor. It is such people with whom one can usually deal. It's the sniveling types who tell everyone what they want to hear who are always the problem.

Soft Coal vs. Anthracite vs. Natural Gas

The discussions in this article reveal the obsession with the idea natural gas reserves were limited — a common error at the time and still today in some quarters.

Buffalo Courier

The insight this article provides is valuable; resources are less limited by nature than by the abilities of man and costs are also relative to demand, which is new reserves become feasible to develop and later lower costs!

