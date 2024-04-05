This day a century ago:

Long Beach Gets Gas Lines — This Sounds Too Much Like Epstein! — Wicked Southern California Oil Industry? — When Texas Was Only No. 7

Long Beach Gets Gas Lines

Natural gas has been a big deal for a long time in Long Beach, California:

Notice how the City advertises the project as an “emergency” one, even though it doesn't seem to have really been much of one. Did the City have a contractor they wanted to favor without having to bid? Could have been…

This Sounds Too Much Like Epstein!

I don't like the sound of this one. Doesn't seem that plausible.

The Emporia Gazette, Emporia, Kansas

Hmm…what did he know?

Wicked Southern California Oil Industry?

Quite the news story here; crookedness, exploitation, and wickedness!

Pretty cynical, huh?

When Texas Was Only No. 7

It's interesting to note who the top six were a century ago:

Pennsylvania was No. 3 in production and No. 1 in consumption. Texas was No. 7 with respect to both, but it tried harder.

