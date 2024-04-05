Natural Gas and Other Energy News 100 Years Ago Today - April 5, 1924
Natural gas and other energy news from 100 years ago offers great perspective for discussing the issues today. It’s eye opening, given all we’ve learned over the last century.
This day a century ago:
Long Beach Gets Gas Lines — This Sounds Too Much Like Epstein! — Wicked Southern California Oil Industry? — When Texas Was Only No. 7
Long Beach Gets Gas Lines
Natural gas has been a big deal for a long time in Long Beach, California:
Notice how the City advertises the project as an “emergency” one, even though it doesn't seem to have really been much of one. Did the City have a contractor they wanted to favor without having to bid? Could have been…
This Sounds Too Much Like Epstein!
I don't like the sound of this one. Doesn't seem that plausible.
Hmm…what did he know?
Wicked Southern California Oil Industry?
Quite the news story here; crookedness, exploitation, and wickedness!
Pretty cynical, huh?
When Texas Was Only No. 7
It's interesting to note who the top six were a century ago:
Pennsylvania was No. 3 in production and No. 1 in consumption. Texas was No. 7 with respect to both, but it tried harder.
I like the news article on the public perceptions of the oil industry: "The average American, perhaps, is not interested in the politics of the oil controversy so much as politicians imagine. He wants to
see guilty men punished and incompetent men removed from office. But he wants primarily to see valuable fuels and other resources used thriftily, for the benefit not of a few men but of all, and not for the present generation alone. This is particularly true of oil, from which comes gasoline-the most efficient fuel ever discovered,
of ever-increasing usefulness and rapidly approaching exhaustion.".....Thanks for the interesting history!