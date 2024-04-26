This day a century ago:

Hope Springs Eternal Two Miles Down — Back When New York Had A Brain — California Here We Come! — Get An Oil-O-Matic!

Hope Springs Eternal Two Miles Down

Risk-taking has always been inherent with the oil and natural gas industry:

It's not clear whether this particular risk panned out or not but we do know the Hope Natural Gas Company was still around more than 30 years later. That's probably because it was a subsidiary of Standard Oil Company.

Back When New York Had A Brain

Western New York was where the natural gas industry began and in 1924 it was still going strong as this article from the Dunkirk Evening Observer indicates

There are still a lot of natural gas wells in that vicinity but the future is as dark as the demagogic politics of Kathy Hochul. Sad.

California Here We Come!

This story is a part of the story we shared here on the City of Oil:

Intensive development, indeed. It happened!

Get an Oil-O-Matic!

Notice the detail on the advantages of an Oil-O-Matic:

It even “eliminates the human element.” It's not quite clear how that's accomplished but..

