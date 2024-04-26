Natural Gas and Other Energy News 100 Years Ago Today - April 26, 1924
Natural gas and other energy news from 100 years ago offers great perspective for discussing the issues today. It’s eye opening, given all we’ve learned over the last century.
This day a century ago:
Hope Springs Eternal Two Miles Down — Back When New York Had A Brain — California Here We Come! — Get An Oil-O-Matic!
Hope Springs Eternal Two Miles Down
Risk-taking has always been inherent with the oil and natural gas industry:
It's not clear whether this particular risk panned out or not but we do know the Hope Natural Gas Company was still around more than 30 years later. That's probably because it was a subsidiary of Standard Oil Company.
Back When New York Had A Brain
Western New York was where the natural gas industry began and in 1924 it was still going strong as this article from the Dunkirk Evening Observer indicates
There are still a lot of natural gas wells in that vicinity but the future is as dark as the demagogic politics of Kathy Hochul. Sad.
California Here We Come!
This story is a part of the story we shared here on the City of Oil:
Intensive development, indeed. It happened!
Get an Oil-O-Matic!
Notice the detail on the advantages of an Oil-O-Matic:
It even “eliminates the human element.” It's not quite clear how that's accomplished but..
#History #Oil #NaturalGas #Energy #NewYork #California #WestVirginia #Oil-O-Matic
The idiots in charge of our energy economy and hence, our economic future wellbeing, are taking us “backwards.” They are located primarily in D.C. So tell me biden’s EPA, how does destroying what’s left of our already very clean Coal Industry going to do anything meaningful to affect “global warming” (you all now conveniently call “climate change”) when Chi-Na and India (combined populations nearly 8X that of the U.S.) have been adding, for years, hundreds of coal-fired plants to fuel their growing economies (and still are in 2024)? It makes no sense except that it’s painfully obvious our Country is being run by pro-Chi-Na sellout Politicians! The new EPA MATS Rules put out just yesterday are a final mail in the coffin of the U.S. Energy Economy and they are still hell-bent on coming after EVERY one of our internal combustion engines and our Natural Gas heat and power! In just three short recent years, America has become the most vulnerable to take-over/invasion by our adversaries than anything in the past two centuries or more! Combine all this with allowing tens-of-thousands of young soldiers (from Chi-Na, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Russia, Cuba - to name just some of our adversaries) to cross our Southern Border forming thousands of sleeper cells across our Country, along with a significant cybersecurity threat on our critical infrastructure, and it’s easy to see how the end-game is not in America’s favor. Except these adversaries are forgetting our will and might to defend our Freedom and Liberty. Hence, they are in for a rude awakening when the time comes!👊🏻💥