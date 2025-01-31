Today In Energy reveals a stunning vulnerability with our use of nuclear energy and one that needs to be corrected as soon as possible if nuclear is to be part of our energy foundation in this country, as it must.

Here is what the post reveals (emphasis added):

In 2023, U.S. nuclear generators used 32 million pounds of imported uranium concentrate (U 3 O 8 ) and only 0.05 million pounds of domestically produced U 3 O 8 . Imports accounted for 99% of the U 3 O 8 they used in 2023 to make nuclear fuel. Foreign producers predominantly supply the U.S. front-end nuclear fuel cycle, but federal policies have been implemented recently to build out the domestic U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently received $2.7 billion in congressional funding to help revive domestic fuel production for commercial nuclear power plants.

U 3 O 8 is chemically extracted from uranium ore that has been mined and milled. The fine powder is packaged in steel drums and later enriched and processed further to prepare it for use as fuel in nuclear reactors. U.S. production of U 3 O 8 in the third quarter of 2024 totaled 121,296 pounds, a 24% increase from production of 97,709 pounds in the second quarter. Production in the third quarter occurred at five U.S. facilities: three in Wyoming (Nichols Ranch ISR Project, Lost Creek Project, and Smith Ranch-Highland Operation) and two in Texas (Alta Mesa Project and Rosita).

In 2023, the United States imported U 3 O 8 and equivalents primarily from Canada, Australia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The origin of U 3 O 8 used in U.S. nuclear reactors could change in the coming years. In May 2024, the United States banned imports of uranium products from Russia beginning in August, although companies may apply for waivers through January 1, 2028.

It’s truly outrageous that we are not producing all of our uranium. It’s a distinct vulnerability, and there’s no excuse for it as we have tremendous uranium resources. The U.S. has about 138,200 tons of uranium reserves, according to Grok, which “places the U.S. in the top 15 countries by uranium reserves.” So, why aren’t we mining more of it? Apparently, we’ve started, but it’s way overdue. Perhaps the Uranium One scandal was part of the reason?

#Uranium #EnergySecurity #NuclearEnergy #Canada

Share