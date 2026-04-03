Like Ulster County, New York, Morris Township, New Jersey, is a transplant location for New York City folks who know little if anything about energy except that peer pressure from their tribe demands they be as green and sour as a Granny Smith apple.

Morris County Golf Club, by NAB1997 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94692867

Census data suggests Township residents love natural gas heat as 83% of homes there are primarily heated with it (89% if you account for the fact that about half of the electricity that heats homes in New Jersey is made with natural gas). But, no, the leadership there decided, in a fit of political correctness, to enact an ordinance do this:

On or after September 1, 2022, the Township Engineer and/or Construction Official shall not issue a construction permit for a new apartment complex or apartment style housing comprised of twelve (12) or more dwelling units unless the permit requires the building to be constructed as an All-electric Building.

It defines all-electric building and building energy needs as follows:

All-electric Buildings shall mean a building or project that uses a permanent supply of electricity as the sole source of energy to meet building energy needs. An all-electric building or project shall have no natural gas, propane, or oil heaters, boilers, piping systems, fixtures or infrastructures installed to meet building energy needs. Building Energy Needs shall mean all space conditioning including heating and cooling, water heating including pools and spas, cooking appliances and clothes washing and drying appliances.

Why would Morris Township do such a thing? Well, one suspects it involves more than concerns for the climate or health, as the Townsip pretends. Indeed, Morris Township has a Census-estimated median household income of $204,951 and ranks as one of the wealthiest municipalities in the United States and in the top 1–2% of all U.S. municipalities.

That’s roughly 2.45 times the national median, twice the state median and 1.5 times the county median, and the one thing wealthy households don’t want is folks of lesser income in their neighborhood. Anything that makes apartments more expensive, therefore, is a feature, not a bug. Banning natural gas appliances and the like is just the ticket!

Fortunately, though, the Trump Administration has chosen to “sue the bastards” and here are a few choice paragraphs from the lawsuit (emphasis added):

Standing in the way of that progress, certain states and localities have enacted “energy policies that threaten American energy dominance and our economic and national security.” Protecting American Energy from State Overreach, 90 Fed. Reg. 15,513 (Apr. 8, 2025) (Executive Order 14260). These radical measures “weaken our national security and devastate Americans by driving up energy costs for families coast-to-coast.” Instead, “Americans must be permitted to heat their homes, fuel their cars, and have peace of mind—free from policies that make energy more expensive and inevitably degrade quality of life.” To that end, the President directed the Attorney General “to take all appropriate action to stop” measures she “determines to be illegal.” The Township of Morris, New Jersey (the “Township”) has such a measure on its books: Ordinance 08-22 (the “Ordinance”). In 2022, the Township banned natural gas, propane gas, and fuel oil infrastructure and appliances in new apartment complexes or apartment-style housing comprised of twelve (12) or more dwelling units. In pursuit of “electrification,” this ban denies consumers reliable, resilient, and affordable energy, as well as the use of commonplace gas appliances for cooking, heating, and other household needs. But natural gas is often the lowest cost and most efficient energy source for everyday uses—outperforming electric on both expense and lifecycle emissions. See The Township’s gas ban is not only bad policy, it is also unlawful. The Energy Policy and Conservation Act (“EPCA”) preempts state and local “regulation[s] concerning the energy efficiency” or “energy use” of any “covered product” subject to a federal “energy conservation standard.” 42 U.S.C. § 6297(c). As the Ninth Circuit recently held, “completely prohibiting the installation of natural gas piping within newly constructed buildings” is “preempted by Congress” in EPCA. California Rest. Ass’n v. City of Berkeley, 89 F.4th 1094, 1098 (9th Cir. 2024), amended on denial of reh’g en banc (citing 42 U.S.C. § 6297(c)). As that precedent demonstrates, Morris Township’s gas ban is invalid. The United States brings this declaratory and injunctive action to stop the Township and its officials from enforcing the preempted Ordinance that drives up American energy costs and reduces consumer freedom

It's obviously great the Feds are fighting back against this nonsense, but it seems to me the lawsuit should have also challenged Morris Township on the basis that their ordinance is a form of housing discrimination intended to drive up moderate income housing costs,

Hat Tip: D.Snutes

#NaturalGas #MorrisTownship #NewJereey#GasBan #Apartments

Share