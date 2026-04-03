Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
3dEdited

Excellent points. Climate snobbery. Gotta keep out any middle-income refugees from NYS. One might wonder where their ultra-pure free-range organic electricity comes from. Not fossil fuels, surely. This isn’t the kind of decision towns should be making piecemeal anyway. I know nothing about NJ’s grid, but NYS recently had to delay implementing the part of its Climate Act that would have electrified multi-family dwellings because (in large part) the grid can’t handle the new capacity. I have my eye on western PA for my own flight.

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
2d

Condensing natural gas water heaters and residential boilers operate at over 95% efficiency.

Solar and Wind if all aspects of materials needed to the assembly of ~ are not environmentally clean, and for the small amount of electricity they produce compounded by electrical line losses and a 15 to 20 year life span - in reality are a joke.

A natural gas power maintained can last 60 years, and if the engineering is done right can be operating all those 60 years with Zero Emissions. The combusted exhaust created in the Community Power Plant can be Hosted to a 3rd party who will convert the combusted exhaust into good paying full time jobs and money. Another plus for the local community.

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