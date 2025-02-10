President Trump unabashedly puts America first and that couldn’t be more obvious in two Reuters/BOEreport stories. The first is here (emphasis added):

Indian oil companies are looking to buy U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), buoyed by the Trump administration’s lifting of a ban on export permits for new projects, Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain said on Monday. The world’s fourth largest importer of LNG, India aims to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.2% now. “Indian oil companies are talking to U.S. companies for additional LNG sourcing,” Jain said, adding that among such companies were GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Indian companies will discuss gas sourcing with suppliers of U.S. LNG on the sidelines of the four-day India Energy Week conference from Monday, Jain told reporters.

Indian companies would consider buying stakes in U.S. LNG projects if the deals were attractive, he added. GAIL will revive plans to buy a stake in a U.S. LNG plant or secure a long-term US LNG deal, its chairman, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, told Reuters. GAIL now imports 5.8 million tons of U.S. LNG annually under long-term deals, split between Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass site in Louisiana. The bulk of India’s LNG imports under long term deals is supplied by Qatar, with prices linked to crude oil. India’s gas sourcing portfolio should have a mix of both U.S. Henry Hub and crude oil linked prices, Jain said. Indian companies are particularly keen to buy LNG from the U.S. as crude oil could be purchased from multiple suppliers. Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said energy imports from the United States would be discussed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump this week. At least six Asian countries, including Japan and Taiwan, have expressed interest in buying U.S. LNG, with some hoping to narrow their trade deficits in the face of Trump tariff threats, while others look to expand and diversify supplies.

And, here is the other story:

Taiwan is interested in natural gas from Alaska and will continue to assess the feasibility of purchases, the economy ministry said on Monday, as the government looks to narrow the trade surplus with the United States and head off tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many economies by this week, a major escalation of his offensive to reshape global trade relationships in ways he considers to be in America’s favour. Taiwan runs a large trade surplus with the United States, which surged 83% last year, with the island’s exports to the U.S. hitting a record $111.4 billion, driven by demand for high-tech products such as semiconductors. Taiwan’s economy ministry said in a statement that the state-run energy company CPC is “indeed quite interested in Alaska’s natural gas and will continue to assess the feasibility and is also willing to make additional purchases”. The ministry did not elaborate, though it noted the “short shipping distance” from Alaska. CPC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Most of Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) comes from Australia and Qatar, with U.S. imports making up around 10% of supplies. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said late on Sunday that CPC is in talks with an unnamed Alaskan company “in the hope of reducing the trade surplus with the U.S.”. In 2021, CPC began receiving LNG cargoes from Cheniere Energy under a 25-year deal signed with the U.S. company in 2018 shortly before then-Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States. The ministry, giving details on previously announced plans to send officials to Washington to discuss tariffs, said the delegation would be led by Deputy Economy Minister Cynthia Kiang and Chen Pei-li, deputy director general of the ministry’s Industrial Development Administration. Taiwan Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei said on Saturday that Taiwan could follow Japan’s example and import more U.S. energy. Japan will soon begin importing a record amount of U.S. LNG, Trump said on Friday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The winning is absolutely beautiful. What a contrast with the bumbling and anti-American Biden Administration, which was largely run as an extension of the Biden crime family with a sellout to the globalist wannabe masters of the universe.

#Biden #Trump #LNG #Tariffs #Taiwan #India

