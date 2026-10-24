Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Scott Snell's avatar
Scott Snell
3d

Never mind the mind-boggling stupidity of locating industrial solar in high-latitude, usually cloudy Britain. What a waste.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
3d

Monty Python comes true?

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