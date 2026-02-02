Guest Post from Joe Bastardi at CFact.



What gets me is how much of a no-brainer this is. When we get to Feb 14, the period from Jan 15-Feb 14 will be a top 10 cold period in my lifetime for the eastern United States.

Included in that is the chance that NYC breaks the 16-day streak of freezing or below-freezing temperatures set in the legendary winter of 60-61. How legendary? Well, RFK Jr. once commented on how he remembers sledding in DC in the winters when his dad was there. With good reason.

Look at that period in 1961:

and in 1963:

Throw in 1966, and you can see why he was so impressed as a kid, and so even he succumbed to the man-made climate missive (let’s remember in 2014, which btw looked like this during that time:

He wanted guys like me thrown in jail for climate denialism).

In any case, what I did was go back to 1960 for the coldest Jan 15-Feb 14 periods.

We had 15 samples.

Guess what the stratosphere over the pole looked like in January?

Look at all that global warming (sarc), all the way back to 1960. How about that?

Guess what it looks like this year:

So, how is it that this year we have these phony climate warriors coming out and saying this is because of man-made influences, while we have samples going back to 1960 about evenly distributed? Of course, it’s natural, but they either don’t know about this, or they do and lie.

I set a trap for these people with the 1985 example.

But you have to understand. They don’t care. And, you media types that parrot them, you are simply buying ignorance or deceit.

Since Jan 15, we have looked like this:

The next 10 days like this:

Which would mean we will have another example of what has happened before, a known and predictable phenomenon, and has nothing to do with man pumping CO2 into the air. Much more likely given last winter and this one, it’s a reaction to all the water vapor pumped into the atmosphere by Hunga and the El Niño in 23, and the predictable attempt by nature to simply counter it.

Unless, of course, they try to claim underwater volcanoes and El Niño events are products of man-made input. Don’t put it past them. More extreme than actual weather is their ability to use deceit, deception, and delusion, the three main weapons of a phony climate war agenda meant to destroy our way of life.

Sadly, people swallow it, but the facts show otherwise. Far be it from anyone pushing that to want to deal with the obvious, like what I have shown you here

