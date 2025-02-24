Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars, has been parading around the world on an apparent extended vacation but is squeezing in time doing videos to keep regular viewers entertained. One of his latest is on the subject of EV commercial vehicles and how roundly they’re being rejected due cost, weight and other practical considerations.

Before watching the video you should know a few things. First, Geoff’s source material in this case comes from two articles from FleetNews in the UK, which may be found here and here. Secondly, for those of you who don’t live in the UK, there are some definitions in order (from Grok) for undefined terms in the articles:

MOTs are mandatory annual tests for vehicles in the United Kingdom to ensure they meet road safety and environmental standards. The term stands for "Ministry of Transport," which originally introduced the test, though it’s now overseen by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). It applies to most vehicles over three years old (or one year for taxis and certain other vehicles), including cars, motorcycles, and vans. During an MOT, a certified tester checks key components like brakes, lights, tires, seatbelts, exhaust emissions, and the vehicle’s overall structural integrity. If the vehicle passes, it gets an MOT certificate, valid for a year, proving it’s roadworthy. They are, in other words, the equivalent of car/truck inspections in the US. OEMs are companies that produce parts and equipment that are then used in the assembly of finished products sold by other businesses. In the UK, OEMs play a significant role across various industries, particularly in automotive, electronics, and technology sectors. They manufacture components like engines, chassis, or circuit boards that other companies—often called "end manufacturers"—use to create final products such as cars, computers, or appliances.

And, here is the video with Geoff’s flair for the practical as he explains and interprets:

