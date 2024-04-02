This story gives us an inside look at ugly corporatism, which is a merger of business and government and, in this case, NGOs. It’s about the activities of a NGO known as the Tent Partnership for Refugees and its members, which, I’m sad to say, include Baker Hughes, BP, Enbridge Fueling Futures, Shell and Total Energies.

The Tent Partnership is decribed by our Department of State as follows:

The Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) is pleased to announce a public-private partnership with the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) to support employment opportunities and economic integration for refugees and other forcibly displaced people around the world. The Tent Partnership for Refugees, founded by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, is a business coalition made up of more than 300 multinational companies committed to supporting refugees through hiring, training, and mentorship. Secretary Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding with Tent Partnership for Refugees today. This partnership seeks to mobilize U.S. and international businesses and corporations to connect refugees to work opportunities – a critical pathway to the long-term economic and social resilience of both refugees themselves and the communities which host them.

Who are these ‘refugees’ anyway? Well, the UN Refugee Agency says this:

The 1951 Refugee Convention defines a refugee as a person who "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, is outside the country of [their] nationality and is unable or, owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail [themself] of the protection of that country."

This is a fairly specific definition and, as the same website indicates, it does not include migrants of the sort who compose the majority of those who have been rushing over our border after Joe Biden threw it open upon his occupancy of the White House:

The term ‘migrant’ does not have an international legal definition. However, it is commonly understood to refer to someone who has chosen to leave their home to start a new life in another country. A migrant can return home without risking their life or freedom. The movement is understood to be voluntary. People who are likely to be asylum-seekers or refugees should not be referred to as migrants. To do so can undermine the legal protections afforded to refugees under international law.

All this is important to understanding what Tent is doing, which appears to be bringing in replacement employees (and new voters) to take the jobs resident workers should be performing. And, it’s not a new thing. It started in 2015, in fact, as a private tax-exempt foundation with a personal donation of $505,000 from Hamdi Ulukaya, the fellow behind Chobani (the yogurt company). It spent $228,733 on legal and marketing fees and, very interestingly, gave $250,000 to the Democrat machine known as the Center for American Progress for this:

Private foundations have no business doing politics, of course, but this is how they do it; by funneling the money through other NGOs that are permitted to do a limited amount of lobbying. It’s all a scam, everyone knows it’s a scam and no one wants to do anything about the scam. That’s also the case with the invasion of migrants into America and Europe, even though everyone knows very few of those flooding over the borders are true refugees with a right to come. It’s lies all around.

Along the way, Ulukaya and Chobani poured still more money into Tent, and more of it went into marketing (whatever that means) and research (whatever that means). Barack Obama also got involved somehow:

On Tuesday, November 15, 2016, President Obama hosted Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani, at a White House Roundtable for a conversation with companies that responded to the President’s Call to Action to the U.S. Private Sector for Greater Engagement on the Global Refugee Crisis. At the event, President Obama announced that Ulukaya would assume control of operations for the White House’s Partnership for Refugees (now known as Tent Partnership for Refugees), and would lead the partnership in appealing to the global business community to make new, measurable commitments to support refugees. Before Ulukaya took command of the organization in November, the White House had established the Partnership for Refugees in June 2016 to facilitate private sector commitments in response to the Call to Action, an initiative established through collaboration between the U.S. Department of State, USA for UNHCR, and Accenture Federal Service.

The year 2020 saw Tent receive over $18 million in assets from another private foundation created by Ulukaya, the Chobani Foundation. Those assets were transferred from Chobani at fair market value but then went on the balance sheet of Tent as book value. By the beginning of 2022, assets had grown to over $41 million. How and why did all this happen? It’s not clear but we know the Tides Foundation, which is essentially a money-laundering operation in the sense it acts as flow-through for donors who don’t want to be known, gave it $180,000. Perplexity also tells us this:

Soros's company, Soros Fund Management, is a member of the Tent Partnership for Refugees. 1 The Open Society Foundations will be working with the UNHCR and the International Rescue Committee to establish the guiding principles for Soros's $500 million investment initiative, which will be owned by the Open Society Foundations. 2 In summary, George Soros and the Open Society Foundations have a direct financial and operational connection to the Tent Foundation through Soros's $500 million pledge to invest in refugee-related initiatives, which will be managed by the Open Society Foundations in partnership with other organizations.

So, what we have here, it appears, is a radical effort to bring migrants into Western countries, including our own, under the cover of pretending they are refugees. While true refugees deserve a place of refuge, this massive invasion of migrants is an effort by multi-nationals working in league with the radicals to compete with resident workers.

One side of the unholy alliance wants cheap labor and the other side wants cheap votes as these supposed refugees will have a clear path to green cards and, eventually citizenship. It’s a disgusting abuse of the system and shame on the multi-nationals who are playing this game at all our expense. They are engaged in pure corporatism while pretending to be angels.

