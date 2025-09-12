Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) recently published for public comment the draft first update to its inaugural Strategic Plan for “developing new renewable energy generation projects to supply New Yorkers with affordable, reliable, and emissions-free electricity.” This post describes my comments on the draft.

Electric sector mandates are implemented in Public Service Law (PSL) Section 66-P, Establishment of a renewable energy program. PSL 66-P also includes often overlooked safety valve provisions. The PSC is empowered by this statute to temporarily suspend or modify these obligations if, after conducting an appropriate hearing, it finds that the PSL 66-P impedes the provision of safe and adequate electric service. Despite my best efforts, there has been no response to this requirement.

The NYPA was saddled with a renewable development responsibility in an earlier post describing comments submitted by Dennis Higgins. In short, legislation forced NYPA to develop a strategic plan to deploy more renewable energy. They describe this update as follows:

NYPA published a draft of its Updated Strategic Plan on July 29, 2025, which details NYPA’s efforts to develop, own and operate renewable generation and energy storage projects to improve the reliability and resiliency of New York’s grid. The draft Updated Strategic Plan includes 20 new renewable generation projects and four energy storage projects. The plan also includes three new project portfolios that contain 152 storage systems. The new projects are located in every region throughout the state and represent a combined capacity of more than 3.8 gigawatts (GW). Including the first tranche of projects identified in the inaugural strategic plan—approved by the NYPA Board of Trustees in January—NYPA’s draft Updated Strategic Plan includes 64 projects and portfolios representing nearly seven gigawatts of capacity—enough electricity to power nearly seven million homes.

My Comments

I said the NYPA Draft Plan must develop its own affordability and reliability boundary conditions to ensure that its plans ensure adequate and reliable electric supply consistent with the requirements in PSL 66-P. Technical staff at NYPA understand the impacts of renewable energy on the electric system whereas the legislators that promulgated the law requiring NYPA to advance renewable energy do not. Establishing constraints based on a comprehensive understanding of the electric system is a commonsense safeguard.

Two things have occurred since NY politicians expanded NYPA’s renewable energy responsibilities that should be reflected in the 2025 Draft Plan. First, it has become clear the costs to implement the Climate Act are significantly more than expected. There was also a blackout on the Iberian Peninsula that was associated with solar generation. The Draft Plan should address both.

My overarching concern with Climate Act implementation is affordability. Since the last update to the NYPA strategic renewable energy plan even Governor Hochul has acknowledged this problem. This is relevant for the Draft Plan because the Governor recognizes the goal of “affordable, reliable, emission-free electricity”. Posts on this blog have repeatedly made the point that affordable and reliable electricity goals are meaningless unless those terms are defined.

The Draft Plan must acknowledge the PSL 66-P boundary conditions and recognize that the definitions are imprecise and need to be to be refined to properly protect New Yorkers. The fact that there is insufficient guidance should not mean that NYPA does not have the responsibility to address this problem. NYPA has the technical expertise to define its own criteria for affordable, reliable electricity that should be incorporated into the Draft Plan.

Affordability will likely be the primary driver for changes in the current energy policies because the impacts are directly observable. Reliability concerns are more complex and have not been observed yet in New York. As a result, the problem is not as well recognized.

On April 28, 2025, a problem at a photovoltaic plant in Spain triggered a blackout over the Iberian Peninsula. Without a course correction similar issues are inevitable here. The Draft Plan must address the ramifications of this blackout that I described in a recent post where I described several recent articles that explained why increased reliance on renewables threaten reliability.

The first article looked at the physics of power grids and the general behavior of both synchronous generation (gas, hydro and nuclear) and inverter-based generation (wind, solar and batteries). Inverter-based resources like wind, solar, and energy storage do not inherently provide transmission support such as voltage control and reactive power services as the spinning turbine generators relied on today. The overarching problem is that not only do inverter-based resources not provide necessary support functions, but they can also de-stabilize the grid in certain, poorly understood circumstances.

The second post explained that the Spanish blackout “demonstrated the importance of voltage control and reactive power, and how a weak grid, with poor controls, was brought down by a single faulty solar inverter.” The basis of the blog post was a report produced by Red Eléctrica de España (“REE”), the Spanish Transmission System Operator (“TSO”). The key messages in the REE report are:

The blackout was triggered by a solar photo voltaic inverter–induced voltage oscillation

Inappropriate disconnections of wind and solar generation, and widespread failure of reactive power support, escalated the disturbance

The collapse exposes systemic risks in low-inertia grids with high levels of inverter-based resources (“IBRs”) and inadequate voltage control

I think the findings in third article should be considered in the Draft Plan because Spanish blackout shows that “the true cost of solar can no longer be hidden from the public.” It explained that:

Last week, an expansive article in Bloomberg Green—confessionally titled “The Fix For Solar Blackouts Is Already Here”—captured this sentiment. It lamented that the penetration of solar and wind has outpaced the buildout of stabilization technologies such as synchronous condensers and grid-forming inverters. In other words, the renewables worked as designed, but the infrastructure to integrate them safely at such high percentages of supply lagged far behind: “The result is huge spending on new wind and solar capacity, but not enough on grids. The 27 members of the European Union and the UK invest on average $0.7 in grids for every dollar spent on renewables, according to BloombergNEF. Spain ranks the lowest, with only $0.3 spent for every dollar. Blackouts are causing political backlashes against renewables that politicians cannot afford right now. ‘Here’s the problem: Investments in the right infrastructure are not keeping up,’ said António Guterres, head of the United Nations, in a July speech. ‘That ratio should be one to one.’”

With respect to the NYPA Draft Plan this means that simply building renewable capacity is a flawed policy that will lead to similar problems. The lesson from Europe is that investments in the renewable capacity must be accompanied by investments to maintain reliability in an electric system dependent upon inverter-based resources. If renewable energy capacity is expanded beyond the ability of the transmission system to use it, then blackouts are inevitable.

Other Comments

One lesson learned about this process is that environmental organizers can rally their supporters to submit comments. My comments noted that NYPA needs to confront the emotion-driven rhetoric of clean energy advocates when their claims do not meet technical standards necessary for policy decisions. Many of the numeous comments submitted begin with the demand that NYPA must double its efforts and build the 15GW that New York needs “to comply with the Climate Act, lower electricity bills, create 25,000 green union jobs, and end our fossil fuel dependence.” My comments responded to these claims.

The comments that demand that NYPA “must build 15 GW of public renewable energy by 2030” ignore reality. Numerous implementation issues have delayed deployments to the point where the Clean Energy Standard Biennial Review admits that the 70% renewable energy by 2030 target could be delayed. For the same reasons, there should be no expectation that NYPA can accelerate its deployment substantially.

The myth that wind and solar will lower electricity bills is evaporating as described in the section addressing the Spanish blackout. There are two relevant implications for the NYPA Draft Plan. It is not enough to just build renewable energy. Investment in transmission upgrades cited by the head of the United Nations must be included. Secondly NYPA must include the grid infrastructure investments and necessary energy storage required to back up the intermittent wind and solar deployed to meet legislative requirements.

Commenters claimed without any evidence that building 15 GW of renewables would “create 25,000 green union jobs”. Too often New York’s energy policies have ignored experiences in other jurisdictions are further down the net-zero transition path. David Turver has described the cost of green energy jobs in the United Kingdom.

One of the points he makes is that number of green jobs means that the energy sector is becoming less productive. Most of these jobs are utterly dependent upon subsidies which adds another inefficiency. Based on his projections the average subsidy across all three sectors is over $259,000 per job. This leads to the question that the Draft Plan must address. Who is going to pay for those subsidies?

The claim that deploying more renewables will “end our fossil fuel dependence” ignores society’s broader dependency on fossil fuels. Ronald Stein has made the point that “the world’s 8 billion are dependent on more than 6,000 products made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.”

Furthermore, until dispatchable, emissions-free resources are deployed New York’s electric grid has to rely on dispatchable fossil fuel generators. Deploying excess renewable energy affects the economic viability of the backup fossil fuel generators and will likely lead to subsidies to maintain that necessary support.

Discussion

NYPA has the technical expertise to define criteria for reliability standards necessary to address the observed problems that led to the Spanish blackout. My comments assert that the Draft Plan must define safety valve criteria for affordability and reliability metrics.

If the safety valve criteria are exceeded, then the Draft Plan should be paused until alternatives that will not adversely affect affordability and reliability are identified and proved feasible in a demonstration project. This approach is the only way to ensure that the Draft Plan programs do not cause unaffordable and unreliable energy.

Conclusion

Mixing energy policy and politics is a recipe for disaster. The hubris of the politicians who enabled this legislation knows no bounds. It is not only that their legislation mandates the impossible, but they also hamstring organizations in the state responsible for providing affordable, clean, and reliable electricity.

Upset that the deployment of renewable energy was not progressing fast enough to save the planet, the legislation forced NYPA to develop a strategic plan to deploy more renewable energy without any consideration of the consequences.

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act(Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 550 articles about New York’s net-zero transition.

